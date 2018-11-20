Report on Global Fly Ash Market: Top Players and Strategies, Regional Analysis, Growth Factors and Opporunities, Forecasted till 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers the majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Fly Ash Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Fly Ash market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, owing to the rising use of environmentally friendly products and Portland cement. Based on the type, the Global Fly Ash market has been segmented into Type F and Type C. Type F segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its application in Portland cement and rising focus of government to increase consumption of fly ash. Based on the application, the Global Fly Ash market is categorized into Portland Cement & Concrete, Bricks & Blocks, Road Construction, Agriculture and Others. Portland cement and concrete application segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period due the increasing demand for fly ash from the residential construction sector.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and easy availability of fly ash due to large number of power plants.

Some of the leading players in the Global Fly Ash Market are Boral Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Lafarge North America Inc., Charah Inc., Separation Technologies LLC, Aggregate Industries, FlyAshDirect, Salt River Materials Group, Sephaku Cement Ltd. and Ashtech Pvt. Ltd.

