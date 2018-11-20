New ecoDMS Version 18.09 (apu) for Windows Released

Aachen, November 2018. ecoDMS GmbH has released the Windows packages for the brandnew Major release of the successful ecoDMS document management system. The packages for Linux, NAS and MacOS will be released shortly.

ecoDMS version 18.09 (apu) initiates a new era of document archiving. Numerous new functions and optimisations decorate the new ecoDMS version. These include a brandnew web client, which can be used on a PC, smart phone and tablet and which replaces the existing mobile apps; erasure functions according to the generally accepted principles of computerised accounting systems in Germany and GDPR; a PDF editor with stamp function; multi-sided text zone recognition within classification templates; an integrated icon collection in the Settings dialogue box and much more. The comprehensive changelog and further information are available at ecodms.de.

The highlight of this new version is the new web client. It replaces the existing mobile apps. Now users have internal as well as external access to the archiving system. The only prerequisite is a current internet browser. The web client has numerous functions of the desktop version. Sporting an inbox for scanned documents, general archive access with upload and download functions, intelligent search functions including filter templates, version management and many other features, ecoDMS Webclient is introducing a new era of document archiving.

A particular highlight is the new legally compliant data erasure concept developed by the company from Aachen. The software follows the legal privacy policy guidelines and the generally accepted principles of computerised accounting systems in Germany. In a secure, multi-step process, released documents can be irrevocably removed from the archiving system in accordance with the specified retention period. With the erasure of a file, all text information within the document history and classification is anonymised. The actual document is replaced by an erasure log containing a justification. The erasure of user information has also been adapted. Users created in the system can be removed if necessary, and their document and folder permissions can be transferred to another user. With the erasure of the user, all associated user information is anonymised in the archive.

The PDF editor in version 18.09 also constitutes an important criterion. Many users requested the ability to add notes and stamps to an archived PDF. The integrated PDF editor now makes it possible to do so. If a comment has been added to a document, ecoDMS creates a new version to make each change audit-compliant while allowing the original to be retained.

This is just a small extract of the many new functions and optimisations. With ecoDMS version 18.09 (apu), the software company from Aachen is yet again moving with the times. The developers have included many customer requests. The result is a great version from a technical, professional and pricing point of view. A license is available for 89 Euro including 19% VAT. For all users of the previous version 16.09 (eleanor), the original license price paid for that version applies. Licenses for version 16 are still available for purchase. The archiving system is available on the website of the manufacturer at www.ecodms.de and at more than 1000 resellers.

ecoDMS has been the standard for professional document archiving for many years. This modern archiving system can be used for scanning, archiving, managing and quickly retrieving documents and information on a PC, smart phone or tablet. All documents can be archived, automatically full-text indexed and, if required, classified with a few mouse-clicks without requiring user interaction. ecoDMS uses intelligent template recognition to automatically determine document affiliation and stores the files in the correct place and for the specified users.

The archive can be accessed from any platform and location via desktop or web client. Integrated text recognition and numerous search functions make searching for documents as easy as googling. The entire system is quick to install and easy to operate. The software complies with legal and auditing requirements and includes a professional backup system.

For this and more information visit www.ecodms.de.