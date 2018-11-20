E-Discovery Market Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast tE-Discovery Market Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast tE-Discovery Market Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023o 2023o 2023

Market Highlights:

E-Discovery refers to legal process in which parties related to legal matters such as litigation, preservation, identification, collection, review, analysis and exchange information in electronic formats. It is also defined as process of collecting, identifying and producing electronic stored information (ESI). The study indicates, the process and technologies related to e-discovery are often complex due to large volume of electronic data stored and produced.

E-discovery Market is segmented on the basis of solution that includes, legal hold, early case assessment, data processing, technology assisted review and data production. By solution segment technology assisted review and data production is expected to account for highest market share. Technology assisted review solution is widely adopted by judges. It enable users by prioritizing significant document, quality control of the human reviewers and reducing irrelevant data.

The factors driving E-Discovery Market includes, rapid increase in the age group ratio and growing volume of electronic stored information. By solution segment, technology assisted review and data production accounts for high adoption rate in e-discovery market. These solutions enhance organization by reducing cost and time spend on evaluating and managing large set of documents efficiently. According to the study, by deployment segment cloud service acquired largest market share.

The e-discovery market is expected to grow at approximately USD 24 Billion by 2023, at 20% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• FTI Technology LLC (U.S.)

• Kcura LLC (U.S.)

• Zylab Technologies (U.S.)

• Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• Logik (U.S.)

• Lexbe (U.S.)

• Ernst & Young Global Limited (U.K.)

• Navigant Consulting (U.S.)

Study Objectives of E-Discovery Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the E-discovery market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the E-discovery marke based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of solution, deployment, service and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the E-discovery market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of E-discovery market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to account for largest market share in e-discovery market owing to high implementation of cloud solutions in US and Canada.

Asia-Pacific region is growing at highest CAGR rate owing to massive industrial development, increasing crime rates and dynamic IT infrastructure is developing countries such as India and China.

E-Discovery Market Segmentation:

The e-discovery market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, solution and service. The cloud based e-discovery solution provides search filters in terms of interviews, remainders and notification.

Cloud solution enable organization by providing drag and drop function and offers roll-based workflow. The study indicates that growing demand of digitally stored data and cloud computing is driving the on-premise deployment service.

Intended Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

• Legal Firms

