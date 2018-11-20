Cranston Family and Walk-In Clinic brings you all-in-one health service under one roof

Canada (November 20, 2018) – The walk-in clinics are also known as the urgent care centers who have plenty of advantage over the primary care physicians or the emergency rooms as they are equipped with their own lab where they can carry on emergency procedures such as blood work, X-rays, EKGs and lot more. And they come in handy when the patient needs to go for emergency tests. While most of the physicians can only be found during the working hours, but the emergency Clinic in SE Calgary stays open beyond the working hours, and some are even available 24X7.

One of the most recommended Walk-In Clinic near Auburn Bay Calgary is the Cranston Family and Walk-In Clinic from whom you can avail plenty of services at an affordable price. They offer all kind of clinical service to their clients in a flawless manner. They focus on their patients and provide them with a holistic service. Apart from their in-house services, the Medical Clinic near Mahogany Calgary also collaborates with other service providers for providing their patients a total relief from the problems that they are suffering from. The primary objective of the company is to improve the living conditions of the people and make them feel comfortable. They also have a special service for the underprivileged section of the society who can’t afford the high-end clinical services. The doctors at the Cranston Family and Walk-In Clinic make sure that all their patients are treated equally with respect and care.

One of the best parts of the Clinic in Calgary is that they provide a holistic healthcare service under one roof. They have their own multidisciplinary team who are highly trained for taking care of their patients. So, regardless of what you are looking for, be it minor injuries or acute and chronic health issues, minor surgical procedure or complete health checkup, you will be provided with all kind of services in an affordable price. The committed and dedicated staff of the company is what led to its fame. They are well equipped with all kind of latest medical equipment which is operated by the highly trained technicians. Despite being such an advantageous and high-end clinic, they only charge a minimal fee from their patient which takes the value of the clinic a notch higher.

About Cranston Family and Walk-In Clinic:

The Cranston Family and Walk-In Clinic are a multispecialty Medical Clinic near Seton Calgary who provides a wide range of holistic medical services to their client. They provide emergency medical services to their patients at an affordable rate. They are equipped with a group of highly trained professional who is well aware of all the modern medical procedures.

For more information please visit https://cranstonfamilyclinic.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Cranston Family and Walk-In Clinic

Address: Market Clinic Suite 1020-, 356 Cranston Rd SE, Calgary, AB T3M 0S9, Canada

Owner Name: Dr. Kayode Oloniyo

Phone No: 587 414 5414 / 587 329 2876

###