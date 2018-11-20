Computer Aided Manufacturing Technologies To Improve Sawmilling Operations!

Online control of sawmilling operations with imaging techniques are gaining popularity among sawmills and wood preservation companies. In this technique, sawmills are equipped with sensors such as lasers which will control the tool’s behavior or the passage of blade through the wood in order to optimize and assist the manual control. Many sawmills are adopting this technology to increase manufacturing process productivity and efficiency.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE WOOD PROCESSING MARKET TO GROW TO $750 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wood processing market in 2017, accounting for more than half of market share. This can be attributed to a high demand for furniture products, fueled by a large middle class population and rising disposable income in countries such as China and India.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the increasing demand for supply chain transparency and stringent government regulations on the wood industry has led to the implementation of tracking and tracing technologies. Many wood companies are implementing their own tracking systems to maintain transparency in their timber supply chain. Electronic tracking is taking over paper-based systems and technologies such as radio-frequency identification chips, barcodes and advanced traceability software, DNA and isotope sampling are being adopted by wood companies and government agencies.

Weyerhaeuser Company was the largest company in the wood processing market, with revenues of $4.3 billion for the financial year 2016. Weyerhaeuser is a timberland owning company and manufactures forest products such as wood products and cellulose fibers. The company’s growth strategy focuses on strengthening its position in global manufactured wood materials manufacturing industry through mergers and acquisitions. In 2016, Weyerhaeuser acquired Plum Creek Timber Co., a timberland owning company in the USA. In 2013, the company acquired Longview Timber LLC, a US based timberlands owner in Oregon and Washington.

The wood processing industry comprises establishments engaged in sawing dimension lumber, boards, beams, timbers, poles, ties, shingles, shakes, siding, and wood chips from logs or bolts. This industry also includes establishments engaged in treating planed, sawed and shaped wood with creosote or other preservatives such as alkaline copper quat, copper azole, and sodium borates, to prevent decay and to protect against fire and insects.

