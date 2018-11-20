Cap Liner Films Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

A number of products are packaged in the bottle packaging format every year which has simultaneously escalated the demand for caps and closures. Bottle consumption has drastically increased in the past few years due to the increase in the consumption of bottled water. Cap liner films are an integral part of the caps and closures which protects the product from leakage. It also preserves the freshness of the product contained in the bottle. These cap liner films are heat sealed to the flange or lip of the container. After cooling the cap, liner film creates a bond with the container forming a hermetic seal. Cap liner films are used for end-use containers made of plastic and glass. Certain products such as chemicals, consumer products or foodstuffs require different cap liner films.

Different liner materials are used for moisture barriers, chemical resistance, consumer safety and preventing leakage. Cap liner films are made of materials such as Teflon, PVC, polyethylene, foam, aluminum, etc. Induction cap liner films are made of pulpboard, wax, foil and polymer coating. When passed through an induction sealing machine the heated foil melts the wax and polymer, creating a hermetic seal with the container when solidified. These induction cap liner films are tamper evident and once removed, cannot be reapplied to the container. Polyvinyl liners have resistance to mild acids, alkalis, solvents, alcohols, oils, and certain aqueous products.

Global Cap Liner Films Market: Dynamics – Cap liner films preserve the freshness and prevent the leakage of products contained in the container. This is the primary driver for the cap liner films market. Taste and odor resistant and tamper evident nature of the cap liner films makes them authentic and attracts more manufacturers to use cap liner films in packaging. Cap liner films reduce the transmission rate of oxygen between the packaged product and the external environment, thus slowing the oxidation process of the packaged product and increasing its shelf life. Foam cap liner films are compatible with many substances and are an economical option. It is also used to take up room on the top of the cap when the thread of the neck is not high enough to achieve a tight closure.

Pressure sensitive sealed cap liner films are not considered a form of tamper-evident seal. They do not work well with liquids especially oils. They can at times work with thick liquids such as sauces and creams. Plastisol lined caps are an excellent choice for high-temperature applications. These are also acid resistant. Plastic containers with screw-on plastic caps are most accessible to seal. Glass containers may need to be treated before the lip of the container will accept the seal with metal caps. Despite the positive outlook of the cap liner films market, their high nature might hamper the growth of the market. The use of liners puts up extra cost in manufacturing which may resist the growth of cap liner films market.

Global Cap Liner Films Market: Segmentation – Cap liner films market is segmented by Material Type: Paper, Plastic, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Teflon, Polystyrene (PS), Others, Aluminum foil; Cap liner films market is segmented by End-Use: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic Industry, Chemical Industry, Automotive Industry;

Cap Liner Films Market: Regional Outlook – North America followed by Europe dominates the cap liner films market due to the high production of packaged food and pharmaceuticals. North America and Europe to account for a significant share in the cap liner films market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region in cap liner films market as the region is having a vast population and sustainable growth in the economy. Regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and African countries offer untapped growth opportunities in the global cap liner films market.

Cap Liner Films Market: Key Players – The Cary Company, Selig Sealing Products Inc., Pres-On Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, Tekni-Plex Inc, Neville and More, B&B Cap Liners, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Sancap Liner Technology, Bericap;

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional Analysis Includes – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

Report Highlights – A detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on market performance, Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

