Automotive Lighting Market Worth in Billions by 2023, Says Report

In the Report “Automotive Lighting Market: By Light Sources (Incandescent, Halogen and Others); By Lighting Technology (Xenon, Light Emitting Diodes (LED) and Others); By Exterior Head Lights (Front Light, Parking Light and Others); By Exterior Rear Lights (Parking Light, Stop Light and Others); By Interior Lights (Compartment Lights, Dashboard Lights and Others); By Type of Vehicles (2-Wheelers, 4-Wheelers and Others); By Geography Forecast (2018-2023)”, published by IndustryARC, the market is driven by rising awareness of energy efficient lighting systems and growing sales of luxury vehicles equipped with navigations and infotainment systems.

The most ambient light today reflects a light source surface of interior surfaces and is designed to help the driver see till certain distance. Lighting is a vital component in automotive vehicles and plays a very important role in automotive safety.

The report focusses on the Automotive Lighting in Global market, especially in the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa and rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the fastest rising region due to the existence of developing economies such as India, China, and few other South-East Asian countries. The technological advancement and focus on governmental regulations have led the market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific holds the maximum share in adoption due to its strong foothold in vehicle productions.

Selected End-User Industry Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The Automotive Lighting Market report describes the technical trends, market evolution, and market size by the application. The Automotive Lighting market comprises of Halogen, Xenon, Light Emitting Diodes (LED), and others. Traditionally, halogen with it’s low-cost and easily accessible features,, has been majorly used in lighting technology. Halogen was earlier a conventional choice for the lighting in cars. Xenon and LED are the other prominent technologies. Amongst these three technologies, LED is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be caused by a distinct shift towards energy efficient technology in light controls. LED headlights lighting possesses high capabilities and flexibility for use in various automotive lighting applications. Presently, automotive LED lights are mounted mostly in high-end automobiles due to their relatively higher cost. The ongoing study to lower their cost would create significant demand for these lights. Hence, the market forecast for automotive lighting looks promising in the given forecast period.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• Rising demand for conventional and green cars in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the automotive interior lights market.

• Automotive vehicles, including passenger and commercial vehicles, require energy-efficient and cost-effective lighting systems to enable a safe driving experience. The growing number of residents and upsurge in automotive production and rising concerns about vehicle safety triggered by government regulations are driving the growth of the automotive lighting market.

• Laser light is an absolute innovation in automotive lighting and the next big step forward since the introduction of halogen, xenon and LED car headlight technologies. This lighting technology has opened a completely new horizon. BMW i8, Audi R8, and the BMW 7 Series are the major players to adopt laser full beam technology while leading the market to grow significantly.

Key players of the Automotive Lighting Market

Some of the prominent vendors of the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), General Electric (U.S.), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Automotive Lighting (Germany), Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany). Koninklijke Philips N.V has products such as Diamond Vision Light, Crystal Vision Light, X-treme Vision Light, and Weather Vision Light. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. has xenon headlamp segment, with both static and dynamic based lighting and AFS (Adaptive Front lighting System) Systems.

The Automotive Lighting Market report is Segmented as Below:

