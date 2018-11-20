Automotive Antifreeze Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Antifreeze Market (by product type (glycerin, propylene glycol and ethylene glycol), technology (IAT, OAT and HOAT), vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), application (automotive, aerospace and industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Antifreeze. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Antifreeze cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Antifreeze growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Antifreeze Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Antifreeze on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive antifreeze market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1779

Antifreeze or coolant is an additive used, to manage the temperature of the engine and protect liquid cooled internal combustion engines from freezing during the winter and boil-over during the summer. Antifreeze performs two primary functions such as lowering the freezing point of coolant and raising the boiling point of the coolant. Ethylene glycol and propylene glycol are antifreeze commonly used antifreezing agents added to water. It is widely used in the automotive cooling system to prevent damage to the engine water jacket and radiator. Used antifreeze may become contaminated with organic compounds like benzene and heavy metal such as lead when removed from vehicles.

Rising automotive industry all over the globe and growing demand for high-performance commercial vehicles are the key factors to enhance the growth of automotive antifreeze market. In addition, growing concerns related to the protecting the automotive engines and radiators are propelling the demand for automotive antifreeze products. Increased demand for Ethylene Glycol to further facilitate growth in this market. Ethylene Glycol is mainly used in the automotive industry owing to its desirable thermal properties, including a high boiling point, low freezing point. Going forward, research and development activities for cost-effective, environment-friendly, Bio-Based Coolants or Antifreeze are anticipated to create immense opportunities for the Automotive Antifreeze Market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is dominated by the automotive antifreeze market followed by North America. The factor responsible for the growth of this market is the growing demand for passenger car and the lightweight vehicle in countries such as India, China, and Japan. In addition, the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region and increasing sale of automobiles in China is also creating huge growth for Automotive Antifreeze Market. North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in automotive antifreeze market. The demand for light vans and trucks has grown in this region. Europe has expected the steady growth in this market owing to the growing automotive manufacturing and aerospace sector.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global-automotive-antifreeze-market