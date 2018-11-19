Vascular Graft Market to reach a market size of $4.3 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Vascular Graft Market size is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America Market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The LAMEA market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Graft segment contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Vascular Graft Market by Product in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. However, Coronary Artery By-pass graft segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.9% during 2018-2024.

The polyester segment held dominant share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by Raw Material in 2017 and would continue its dominance till 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2018-2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Medtronic Plc, Vingmed Danmark A/S, Cook Medical, Lemaitre Vascular, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Endologix, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Getinge AB.

Global Vascular Graft Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Endovascular aneurysm repair stent graft

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA)

Traditional (AAA)

Complex (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Hemodialysis access graft

Peripheral vascular graft

Coronary artery by-pass graft

By Raw Material

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Biosynthetic

Polyester

Polyurethane (PU)

By Application

Cardiovascular diseases

Coronary artery disease

Cardiac aneurysm

Hypertension

Cardiac stroke

Aneurysm

Kidney failure

Vascular occlusion

Other application

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Medtronic Plc

Vingmed Danmark A/S

Cook Medical

Lemaitre Vascular, Inc

Terumo Medical Corporation

Endologix, Inc.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Getinge AB

