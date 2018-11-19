Office Furniture Global Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunities

Office Furniture Global Market Size:

The global office furniture market was valued at $117.1 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $52.1 billion or 44.5% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $30.9 billion or 26.3% of the global office furniture market.

Office Furniture Global Market Overview:

Ergonomic furniture helps individuals to reduce stress, discomfort and injury to muscles. Individuals experiencing back pains and discomfort are increasingly seeking ergonomic chairs. Many furniture companies are producing ergonomic furniture to rise the demand for these products from individuals with medical conditions. For example, companies such as Herman Miller and RFM seating are the leading manufacturers of ergonomic furniture.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the office furniture market in 2017, accounting for two-fifth of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for more than one-fourth of the global office furniture market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, furniture manufacturing companies are integrating technology with furniture products to offer customers innovative and functional products. This advancement is helping furniture companies to conveniently address the day to day needs of their customers. For instance, an American architect and designer Greg Lynn has designed a high-tech chair for the sports brand Nike. The chair was designed for basketball players and it generated heat, cooled athlete’s body and monitored the amount of fluid lost.

Herman Miller was the largest player in the office furniture market, with revenues of $2.3 billion in 2017. Herman Miller’s growth strategy aims at investing across customer segments such as education, healthcare, and small and medium business. In 2014, Herman Miller acquired the USA–based modern design furniture company Design Within Reach, Inc. to transform its lifestyle brand ambitions.

The office furniture market comprises companies engaged in producing office furniture and/or office and store fixtures. The furniture may be assembled or unassembled.

