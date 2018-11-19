Global Construction Films Market Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2026 | TMR

Construction films are employed for masking, as in privacy screens or dust covers on construction sites. They are also used as a moisture barrier, underlying film for scaffolding, water barrier below the concrete floor, and sound barrier in stadiums. Construction films have excellent toughness and strength, high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, high puncture resistance, and ability to adapt to varying humidity. These films are recyclable. Construction films are maintenance-free and are easy to apply.

Global Construction Films Market: Drivers & Restrains

In terms of application, the construction films market can be segmented into gas/moisture barrier, vapor barrier, curing blanket, and others. As a vapor barrier, construction films are mostly applied to residential buildings, commercial buildings such as hospitals, educational institutes, and shopping malls. The vapor barrier segment held a major market share, both in terms of value and volume, in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the construction films market can be segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment held a major market share in 2017, owing to rise in the number of residential buildings in Asia Pacific. The commercial end-use segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Construction Films Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global construction films market are Saint-Gobain, Raven, Polyplex Corporation, Climax Synthetic, Tech Folien, Qingdao KF Plastics, Eastman Chemical, Polifilm Group, and Four Star Plastics