First Flight in Winterthur: ISG’s latest vertical wind tunnel with new features will open in December 2018

Gladbeck, November 19th 2018. The Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG) operated the first flight in Winterthur and is on schedule for the opening of the first Indoor Skydiving facility in the German-speaking part of Switzerland in December.

After the installation of the new Indoor Skydiving wind tunnel “Windwerk” and a successful first flight on November 14th, the German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators ISG is satisfied with the progress and will deliver according to plan for the opening on December 8th 2018. “We are very pleased to deliver this high-quality wind tunnel with brand new features to Windwerk. Everyone who is involved in this project is working with a potent combination of passion and know-how to bring Indoor Skydiving with the latest technology of ISG in 2018 to Switzerland” said Managing Director Boris Nebe.

This new wind tunnel features a round flightchamber with 5m glass height and a flipped wire mesh support for noise reduction. The area around Winterthur will be enriched by a new attraction of entertainment for beginners as well as for experienced flyers. The three founders of “Windwerk”, Andri Steinmann, Tobias Oertle and Reto Welti are looking forward to the forthcoming opening: “We want to create a meeting place for families, first-time flyers and corporate clients as well as experienced indoor skydivers and parachutists”, said Steinmann. Tickets and vouchers for “Windwerk” are already available via www.windwerk.ch

The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH – www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers, many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.