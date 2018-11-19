Appeal for Learning Management Systems’ Customer and User Experience Data

The network-based media and publishing company, eLearning Industry, is inviting buyers of learning management systems (LMSs) from all over the world to collaborate in on-going, customer-led assessments of these learning platforms.

Christopher Pappas, the owner and founder of eLearning Industry, explained, “It’s important that the customer’s voice is heard in this marketplace – not least to help continue to re-shape the future of the LMS software experience. So, we’re inviting the world’s LMS customers to visit our website and submit a review of the LMS software they use.

“After all of the reviews have been evaluated, eLearning Industry will publish – on an on-going, updated basis, user-driven lists featuring the ‘Top LMS Software’ under the categories of the top 20 best value for money LMSs, the top 20 best customer experience LMSs and the top 20 best user experience LMSs,” he said. “Our aim is to create the most reliable community-driven list of the top 20 LMSs – on an on-going basis.”

According to eLearning Industry, the evaluation framework is based upon two key aspects of every LMS: customer experience (CX) and user experience (UX). This means that the analysis of customers’ and users’ reviews of their LMS includes key CX and UX metrics, such as:

• Customer satisfaction (CSAT)

• Customer effort score (CES)

• Customer expectations

• Perceived usability satisfaction (SUS)

• Perceived usefulness and

• Loyalty (NPS)

“The eLearning Industry Review Framework takes a holistic approach and requires input from key stakeholders such as users who directly interact with LMS, along with decision-makers who want to evaluate, select and re-evaluate an LMS platform, as well as from LMS vendors,” commented Christopher Pappas.

Currently, following an enthusiastic response from LMS customers and users, eLearning Industry has been able to gather representative samples of reviews of – and, thus, include in its research – over 250 of the most popular of the world’s 1,300 or so LMSs.

“We believe that this is a significant sample of the world’s most-used and, perhaps, best-loved – LMSs,” Christopher added. “Obviously, as more LMS customers and users provide reviews of their LMS, we’ll be able to expand the growing amount of LMS-related data that we have, making the lists we publish even more authoritative.”

The results of this research are being used in several ways.

In addition to producing its regular lists of the top 20 LMSs against various criteria, eLearning Industry is using the research to underpin its LMS consultancy service. Would-be LMS buyers can access this consultancy service via the eLearning Industry website, at – https://elearningindustry.com/lms-quote.

The would-be LMS buyers supply some details about their organisation, along with what they require of an LMS and what they require the LMS to do for them – in terms of such things as cost, features and scalability. After a four-step fact-finding process, these potential LMS buyers are then given some options of LMSs to consider.

To contribute to this on-going research into LMSs, visit: https://elearningindustry.com/review-learning-management-system-lms