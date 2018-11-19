5 of the Best Property Developments in Hua Hin for 2019

The high season as we call it for those of us that are lucky enough to be able to live in a tourist resort for 12 months of the year ! November 2018 to May 2019 is our high season and we have put together a list of the 5 best villa developments to consider buying when you startyou’re search for your dream villa here in Hua Hin.

Mali Signature by Orchid Palm Homes, with just 4 or 5 plots remaining on the ever so successful Mali Prestige the 10th project by Orchid Palm Homes (Mali Signature) will be released by the start of 2019, watch out for special deals on the first 10 villas sold !

OPH are a British managed and family run company and the director Stephen Ayling has been working in construction and building houses from the age of 16.

Mali Signature will offer 4 different style of villas with a price range between 7 and 12 Million THB

Orchid Paradise Phase 5, sales of phase 5 of this highly successful development have just been released and sales are expected to be good this coming high season, with a nice mix of different nationalities and a restaurant and bar on the first development Orchid Paradise is a very pleasant and good value development to invest. They also offer a fully managed rental programme with good returns for their owners.

Orchid Paradise is a development managed and owned by 2 Norwegian partners who have been living in Hua Hin for many years.

The development offers 4 different style of Villas with a price range of between 4.6 and 11 Million baht.

The Clouds, an experienced developer with over 30 years experience of running successful businesses in Hua Hin Thailand, The Clouds is the second big development started by this Thai / British partnership and features 63 plots of 900+ square metres, large plots and large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom villas built to a great quality, the development is to the North of Hua Hin town and close to the beach and amenities.

The developers have been in Hua Hin constructing property for many years and have a wealth of experience in everything Thai.

There is 2 style of villas available with the offer of fully customized and designed villas that can be built to your style and taste.

Prices start at 11,790,000 Million baht.

Emerald Scenery, the 4th development by this highly successful Thai developer, houses built to a good standard and great price, with almost 200 plots this project now has only 40 plots remaining approximately so get in quick while you can, for buyers with an entry budget of around 3.5 Million baht Emerald Scenery should be your very first port of call.

The developer is a Thai and is very well known in Hua Hin and a very successful property developer.

There is 3 style of villas for sale at Emerald Scenery with the option of buying larger land plots and customizing the base model of the villas to suit exactly how you want your new home.

Riverside by Red Mountain, The 3rd development by the guys at Red Mountain with their 2nd project Woodlands almost sold out, Riverside is a medium sized project to the West of Hua Hin offering 4 different style of villas as well as custom options, the villas are modern and stylish and offer a nice option in the property market here in Hua Hin.

Riverside is managed by a British developer and he has been here in Hua Hin, involved in the real estate industry for many years.

The above projects are in our opinion 5 of the best developments on offer in Hua Hin, they represent good quality homes at affordable prices and all of the developers have previous property portfolios you can go and view, in simple terms they will build you a finished villa on a project that will completely sell out in a reasonable space of time.

Property Solutions Hua Hin is a recommended agent for all of the above villa projects, please contact us for more information or to arrange a viewing with special deals exclusive to our agency.

Property Solutions Hua Hin

29/22 1st floor Soi Moobaan Hua Na,

Nong Kae Sub-district, Hua Hin District,

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province 77110.

Thailand

Website : https://www.propertysolutionshuahin.com/

Email : lee@propertysolutionshuahin.com

Tel : +66 (0) 904-05-9016