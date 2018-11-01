Where Should You Install Water Resistant Flooring?

This is certainly one of the most important question that you need to ask yourself, even if you intend on buying cork tiles. These tiles are great for Water Resistant flooring. You just have to make sure that you learn more about the installation process first.

Obviously, there are three rooms where you could use Water Resistant flooring – the kitchen, the bathroom and the basement. At first, you might be inclined to purchase ceramic tiles because you know for sure that this kind of floor is going to last for a long time and there is no risk in any liquids infiltrating between them. However, you should know that there is a way you can make tiles made out of cork to repel water. This still means that you will have to wipe down any liquid that will get spilled on the floor.

The truth is that if you were to choose hardwood or even laminate for your kitchen or bathroom, you would be throwing money out the window. The floor will get damaged sooner than you might think. You will not even get to enjoy using it for a few months. In a few weeks’ time, you will have to replace everything. Nevertheless, when you opt for cork tiles, the situation is completely different due to the fact that you can pick tiles that can be installed to make a floating floor. If you apply a proper finish, there will be no risk that the flooring might get damaged by humidity or any liquid that gets spilled on it.

An interesting fact that you should know about these tiles is that you can install them in the kitchen without any trouble. Regarding the finish coat, it would be recommended that you apply two different layers and let them dry properly. This way, you will not deal with the unpleasant consequences associated with any kind of spillage. For the bathroom or basement, you might need to apply an additional coat of the water based polyurethane, but it will be worth it. Under no circumstances should you opt for a glue down cork flooring solution as it will not be able to withstand the humidity associated with these rooms.

When you do not really know what to do about the fact that you want to benefit from all the cork associated advantages, but are uncertain whether you can install the tiles in these humid environments, you have two options. First, you might want to do a bit of research and find out more about how you can place cork in such rooms. Most certainly, you will be redirected to floating flooring. Another option would be to talk to a cork importer that can offer you all the assistance that you need. The best part about these providers is that they can offer you answers to questions you might not even know you had.

For example, if you are constantly bothered by noise, you might want to invest in tiles that are thicker so that they can absorb sound better. At the same time, if you intend on installing the tiles in a room where you know that a lot of people are going to enter, you will need to look into a product that was specifically designed for high levels traffic. An interesting fact that you might not know about cork is that you can renew its appearance with a simple layer of the finish mentioned above, every couple of years for the high traffic areas or every few years for other spaces.

As you may already know, these tiles can offer you a long list of advantages. To ensure that you will be able to benefit from all of them for the next 25 years, you will need to look for a provider that can offer you this kind of warranty along with the instructions that can help you install your new floor. The best part about these tiles is that they are so easy to snap together that you will be able to do it even if you did not have any experience in this field. There is no need for you to hire any professional help as you can consider this project to be a DIY one.

It is pretty obvious that when it comes to Water Resistant flooring, cork tiles do an amazing job.