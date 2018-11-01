ImpactGuru.com raises Rs. 45 lakhs in 7 days for Apollo Hospitals patient, setting a new crowdfunding record

ImpactGuru.com, India’s largest crowdfunding platform for medical causes, witnessed a key milestone recently, as Mumbai resident Amit Shenoy, admitted at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai raised Rs. 45 lakhs in 7 days through crowdfunding. Amit was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (blood cancer) and was recommended by Dr. Punit Jain, Haemato Oncology & Bonemarrow Transplant Physician, to opt for an Allogenic Stem Cell transplant. Amit’s fundraiser (https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-amit-shenoy-apl) on ImpactGuru.com was supported by Apollo Hospitals, given the strategic partnership by both parties announced earlier this year.

Amit’s wife Gopi Shenoy shared the fundraiser with her friends, family and colleagues. Gopi’s network further shared the appeal within their social circles. ImpactGuru.com extended its support to guide Gopi in every step of her fundraiser and also ensured donors experience a seamless process during transactions on its platform. Within 4 days, the Rs. 40 lakhs target was achieved, a new record at ImpactGuru.com.

An emotional Gopi Shenoy said, “When I put up the fundraiser, I did not have any expectations. And then, in a matter of few hours, the funds kept multiplying. I received so many calls, messages and well wishes. We have never ever seen such a huge response where people come out wholeheartedly on their own. There are good people around and we should not lose hope. We are eternally indebted to each and every one of you. Thank you so much for all the contributions.”

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals said, “Our partnership with ImpactGuru.com is towards the objective that no patient should be denied access to care – we are glad that the patients are benefitting from this model, and we are able to save priceless lives. Crowdfunding is one of the best, and most cost-effective means of arranging financing even for significant amounts of funds, and we hope many more patients will use ImpactGuru.com in their time of need. Apollo Hospitals Group will continue to support all efforts to ease financial worries for our patients, and extend the best quality of care to them.

Piyush Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, ImpactGuru.com said, “The old method of financing high medical bills was to reach out to family and friends and borrow money, and in extreme circumstances even mortgage or sell jewelry or real estate. ImpactGuru.com is trying to disrupt this financing method completely through an online technology platform where we make it easy for people to leverage social media such as Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram to make an appeal for help to the crowd / public. Patients such as Amit who have drained their finances have nowhere to go except to rely on crowdfunding for survival as it comes with no payback liability. We are delighted that our platform has already demonstrated significant traction for Apollo patients nationwide since our partnership in May 2018.”

In May 2018, Apollo Hospitals Group, the world’s largest private cancer care provider, co-led a Series A investment round of US$2mm/ Rs 13 crore to ImpactGuru.com.

About ImpactGuru.com

ImpactGuru.com, a fintech company, is India’s largest crowdfunding platform for medical expenses, personal causes and nonprofits. The company was incubated at Harvard Innovation Lab in USA in 2014.

Impact Guru has presence in Mumbai, New Delhi, Singapore, and San Francisco. So far, ImpactGuru.com has impacted over 1,00,000 lives, mobilized over US$20mm / Rs.150 crore across 15 countries and trained over 1,000 non-profits to crowdfund in last 4 years. For more information, visit our website (www.impactguru.com)

About Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL)

It was in 1983, that Dr. Prathap Reddy made a pioneering endeavour by launching India’s first corporate hospital – Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Over the years Apollo Hospitals has established itself as home to the largest cardiac practice in India with over 170,000 cardiac surgeries. Apollo Hospitals is also the world’s largest private cancer care provider and runs the world’s leading solid organ transplant program having conducted over 1,500 solid organ transplants in 2014-15 alone. Now, as Asia’s largest and most trusted healthcare group, its presence includes 9,948 beds across 71 Hospitals, 2,849 Pharmacies, over 200 Primary Care and Diagnostic Clinics, 148 plus Telemedicine Centres and over 100 plus Apollo Munich Insurance branches panning the length and breadth of the country. As an integrated healthcare service provider with health insurance services, projects consultancy services, medical education centres and a Research Foundation with a focus on global clinical trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell & genetic research, Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of new medical breakthroughs with the most recent investment being that of commissioning the first Proton Therapy Centre across Asia, Africa and Australia in Chennai, India. Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of International standards within the reach of every individual.

In a rare honour, the Government of India issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo’s contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010. For more than 34 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Our hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals globally for advanced medical services and research.