Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market By Vaccine Type, Application, Route of Administration, Species and Region. Top Key players are Zoetis, LLC) Merck & Co., Inc. Virbac S.A. and Tecnovax SA.

The global aquaculture vaccines market was valued around US$ XX Mn in 2017 and growing at a significant CAGR over eight years forecast period 2018-2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global aquaculture vaccines market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Factors such as increase in the fish mortality due to certain disease outbreaks driving the growth of aquaculture vaccines market. In addition, surge in population demand for the healthy fish products, demand for animal protein, government support for the aquaculture immunization programs, rise in adoption of aquaculture vaccines in the developed and developing nations are boost the aquaculture vaccines market over the forecast years.

Moreover, increase in the international trading of aquaculture species immense boost the global aquaculture vaccines market.

The global aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into vaccine, application, route of administration, and geographical regions.

Europe holds the largest revenue share in the global market

Europe accounted for larger revenue share through 2013-2017 and the same trend is projected to follow over 2018-2025 owing to increase in the adoption of aquaculture vaccines in Norway, Russia, U.K, Greece, and other European countries coupled with increase in the aquaculture farming in the region are boost the market.

Latin America market projected to exhibit significant growth owing launch of newer products into the Chile, Mexico, Brazil, and other Latin America countries is expected to enhance the market.

Technological advancements and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by market players

Development and launch of innovative vaccines to treat various infectious diseases in aquaculture species boosting the revenue growth of the global aquaculture vaccines market. For instance, In March 2018, Hipra launched Icthiovac VR/PD injectable vaccine for seabass against Vibriosis and Pasteurellosis in Greece. Apart from aforementioned dynamics, Raise in funding for the research and development of innovative aquaculture vaccines boost the market over forecast years.

Some of the key players profiled in the global aquaculture vaccines market include:

• Pharmaq AS (Zoetis, LLC) (Norway)

• Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.) (U.S.)

• KoVax Ltd. (Israel)

• Hipra (Spain)

• Tecnovax SA (Argentina)

• Veterquimica S.A. (Chile)

• Nisseiken Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Virbac S.A. (France)

Key development in the global aquaculture vaccines market

Global aquaculture vaccines market is surging owing to frequent product approvals and launchings by the market players. For instance, in January 2017, Pharmaq acquired fish vaccination company Nordland Sett Vaks to strengthen its fish vaccine portfolio.

Detailed segmentation

By vaccine type

• Inactivated vaccine

• Attenuated live vaccine

• DNA vaccine

• Others

By application

• Bacterial infection

• Viral infection

• Combined bacterial and viral infections

• Others

By route of administration

• Immersion vaccines

• Injection vaccines

• Oral vaccines

• By species

• Salmon

• Seabass

• Seabream

• Tilapia

• Trout

• Turbot

• Carp

By geographical regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East & Africa

