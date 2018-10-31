Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Moving Towards a Brighter Future in Near Year 2025

31th October, 2018- Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market has been gaining momentum across the developed economies, such as UK, Germany, U.S., Canada, and France. Modernization of ETC technology is expected to act as a driving force for the demand across the developing countries such as China and India. Highways and urban areas are increasingly adopting ETC due to its property of a cashless duty system. This system can be responsible for facilitating the duty collection process using recent technological solutions such as, DSRC, video, GNSS / GPS, and RFID analysis. As well as effectively responsible for managing traffic on heavily congested areas. The governments of numerous economies are developing regulations and standards for the electronic duty collection systems industry. The value chain of ETC systems include OEMs, suppliers of technology & equipment, operators, and system integrators.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Electronic Toll Collection Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Honeywell

Transurban

Transtoll

Transcore Holdings

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Highway

Urban

Others

ETC systems are automated, reducing entire manual operations paying duties by the receivers. The overall demand is driven by cashless travel facility, fast duty transactions, the need to save travel time, and the requirement to stop as well as minimize traffic congestion. However, few factors hindering the global industry could be high initial cost of implementation, dependency on government regulations and standards.

The electronic toll collection (ETC) system industry is estimated to continue its rapid expansion in order to cater the growing demand for improved safety and security for infrastructure. The traditional ETC are considered as profitable, fast, and efficient system due to its user-friendly design with easy to use buttons. These systems are estimated to be beneficial for organizations and business to eliminate the requirement of several toll boots to manage traffic and act as a cost saving factor for agencies that operates the congestion on road. An electronic system of toll collection posses a positive influence on the environment as it decrease the amount of exhaust emitted by numerous vehicles while halting at manual toll booths.

The ETC systems consist of some major component such as communication systems, inductive loops, pedals, film storage devices, in motion weighting devices, scanners, transponder antennas, and camera. An electronic toll collection system includes of numerous sub-systems such as Violation Enforcement System (VES), back-office & integration, Automatic Vehicle Classification (AVC), and Automatic vehicle identification (AVI). These sub systems are majorly useful for specific functions such as vehicle identification by AVI, classification of vehicle by AVC, transaction and collection of fees by incorporating back office services as well as the payment entity and reduce unpaid tolls and imaging of vehicle by VES.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis By Regulatory Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis By Service Type Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis By Equipment Type Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis By Service Contract Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis By Service Provider Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis By End-User Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Electronic Toll Collection Systems Companies Company Profiles Of The Electronic Toll Collection Systems Industry

