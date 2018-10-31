Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Market Overview by Latest Key Trends, Opportunities, Geography and Applications to 2025

31th October, 2018- Increasing demand from end use industries including adhesives, automobiles and rubber products is expected to steer the chloroprene rubber market growth. Chloroprene Rubber (CR) is an artificial polymer that acts as an elastomer. Elastomers can experience greater elastic deformation under anxiety and recovers its former size without permanent deformation. CR has higher high ozone, weather resistance and greater mechanical quality, higher aging resistance, low flammability, great resistance toward chemicals, moderate fuel & oil resistance and adhesion to many substrates.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Chloroprene Rubber(CR) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Chloroprene Rubber(CR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Dopont

Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha

Lanxess

COG

Dopont

Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha

Lanxess

COG

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Adhesive

Industrial rubber Products

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Solvent-based Adhesive

Latex Type Adhesive

CR plays a major role in the global economy, with key applications in various industries including manufacturing, automotive, medical industries, and consumer goods. The automotive industry is expected to account majority of the share over the forecast period. Chloroprene rubber is extensively used in cables, molded goods, transmission belts and conveyor belts. Increasing demand for these products across the manufacturing sectors is expected to boost the market demand for chloroprene rubber over the next eight years.

Increasing automotive industry in emerging economies including India, China, and Thailand. Growing presence of several tire manufacturing facilities coupled with high economic growth regions including Asia and Latin America are expected to steer the rubber consumption over the forecast period. Natural rubber and synthetic rubber are estimated to act as substitutes owing to their properties related to chloroprene rubber. Hence these factors are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. Rising thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) consumption due to its low production cost and wide applications is estimated to hinder the market growth.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Market Analysis By Regulatory Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Market Analysis By Service Type Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Market Analysis By Equipment Type Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Market Analysis By Service Contract Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Market Analysis By Service Provider Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Market Analysis By End-User Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Companies Company Profiles Of The Chloroprene Rubber(CR) Industry

