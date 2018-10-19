Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Report 2018 – Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE

Zeolite molecular sieves are crystalline, extremely porous material, which belong to the category of aluminosilicates. These crystals are characterized by a 3D pore system, with the pores of defined diameter. The consistent crystallographic structure is shaped by tetrahedra’s of (SiO4) and (AlO4). These tetrahedra’s are the basic building blocks for numerous zeolite structures, i.e. zeolites X & A, the most common commercial adsorbents. Each zeolite crystal is only a few microns across. It is also extensively used as an absorbent on account of its sieve-like structure. These sieves are used for adsorption and separation across numerous industries including detergents, oil & gas and water treatment.
The major factor that are fueling the zeolite molecular sieve market are expansion of gas & oil industries and rising demand for catalysts. In addition, crystal structure and adsorption properties of zeolites lead to regenerative process for repeated use in commercial applications, this factor may also boost the market growth. However, the presence of metals, enzymes and other chemical composites as an additional to zeolite catalysts are the restrain that would limit the market growth. Moreover, appearance of silver infused sieves as an antimicrobial provides opportunity for the growth of the market.
Raw material, application, end-user and geography are the major segments considered in the global zeolite molecular sieve market. By raw material, the market segment includes natural zeolite and artificial zeolite. Moreover, application segment consists of detergent, catalysts, adsorbents and other applications. The end-user segment is further bifurcated into air purification, automotive industry, industrial gas production, waste and water treatment, cosmetics, nuclear industry and other end users.
Based on geography, global zeolite molecular sieve market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Sorbead India, Axens, Calgon Carbon Corporatio, Hengye Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Interra Global, Honeywell International Inc, Zeochem AG, among others.
