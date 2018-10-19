Global Bio-MEMS Market is forecasted to reach $3,702 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2016 to 2024. Bio-MEMS or bio-medical micro electro mechanical systems increase the performance of medical devices, which are used for patient monitoring. It improves the cure of cardiac diseases and also advances the drug delivery system.

Pharmaceutical, medical home care, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics pose a significant demand of Bio-MEMS devices.

Development of patient monitoring equipment system and increase in demand of artificial limbs are the major factors driving the global Bio-MEMS market. Additionally, low cost, high efficacy, and growing ageing population has also fuelled the market growth. However, stringent regulatory guidelines may hinder the growth of the market. Emergence of personalized medicines would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global Bio-MEMS market has been segmented into components, and application. By components, the global Bio-MEMS market is further bifurcated into accelerometers, gyroscopes, and others.

By application, the market is segmented as bionics, ENT implants, neural implants, cardiological implants, and others.

Geographically, the market has been categorised into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). Based on geography, the global Bio-MEMS market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, Russia, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Perkin Elmer, Teledyne Dalsa Inc., Baxter International Inc., Cepheid, Bluechiip, and Lepu Medical Technology, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Bio-MEMS Market with respect to major segments such as component, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Bio-MEMS Market will be provided in the report

Profile of the key players in the Bio-MEMS Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Bio-MEMS Market

Component Segments

Gyroscopes

Accelerometers

Others

Application Segments

Neural Implants

Bionics

ENT Implants

Cardiological implants

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

