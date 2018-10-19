Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast To 2023

Pune, India, January 12, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global automotive cockpit electronics market. The Automotive cockpit electronics market is expected to grow at the CAGR of around 8.52% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The automotive cockpit electronics is the display panel that consist of instrument panels, and other controls for the driver to drive safely. The panel displays relevant information on a single large screen so that it does not distract the driver. In the traditional cockpit electronics display, there was not much of the technology involved. There were manual systems such as steering, braking, and traction for assisting the driver. The automotive market has evolved from being conventional to being technology driven. Nowadays, head-up display, advanced infotainment systems, and other have been developed to assist the driver and passenger. The automotive cockpit electronics are developed and manufactured with the OEMs so as to offer continuous innovation in the design and match the needs of the consumers. The cockpit electronics manufacturers are making heavy investments into R&D so as to develop technology to reduce the driving efforts of the drivers. The OEM are also investing in R&D to gain a competitive edge in the market by majorly focusing on system integration and new functionality, which would offer better features to the consumers.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In Asia Pacific region, there has been an increase in the production of new vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan. The market has been experiencing rapid growth in the last two years owing to the rising sales of passenger cars, and increasing usage advance technology in the vehicle. Another major reason behind APAC leading the global market is the ability of the countries to sustain the economy during the global economic crisis of 2008-09. The region has been witnessing continued growth in automobile production and sales across the globe. Europe is expected to be the second largest region in the market during the forecast period. In Europe, there has been increase in the ownership of vehicles, due to which cockpit electronics have higher demand. The growing demand for the cockpit electronics in the vehicle, is expected to drive the market in future. In Europe, Germany is expected to have the largest share owing to a large number of passenger and commercial vehicle. This increase in the sale of vehicles has resulted in the growth of the market in future. North America is expected to grow at a steady rate in the automotive cockpit electronics market due to the rising demand for passenger cars. In North America, U.S. is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the presence of major automobile companies. U.S. is considered a matured economy but still the demand for passenger cars, LCV and HCV has increased, substantially, due to the rising immigrants. However, it has resulted in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive cockpit electronics market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive cockpit electronicss market by its product type, technology type, end market, vehicle type, and region

By Product Type: Head-up Display, Information Display, Infotainment & Navigation, Instrument ClusterTelematics, Others

By Technology Type: Basic, Advanced

By End Market: Economic Passenger Car, Luxury Cars, Mid-Scale Priced Vehicle

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players in global automotive cockpit electronics market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Harman International (U.S), Visteon Corporation (U.S), and Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), Denso Corp. (Japan), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Johnson Controls (U.S.), IAV (Germany), Magneti Marelli (Italy), and others.

