Forbes recognizes KONE as one of the best employers in the world

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been recognized as one of the best employers in the world by Forbes business magazine for the second year running. KONE in Forbes’ 2018 Global 2000: World’s Best Employers list.

“We at KONE are extremely proud to feature on Forbes’ list of the world’s best employers. Being a great place to work has been one of KONE’s strategic targets for several years, and this recognition underlines our position as an industry leader,” says Susanne Skippari, KONE executive vice president, Human Resources.

“We see diversity and our employees’ wellbeing and professional development as business strengths. Our ranking shows that these are values that both our current and potential employees appreciate,” she adds.

“Innovation has been at the core of KONE’s business. We believe in improving performance by inspiring, engaging and developing our people. Personal growth is strongly supported and there are versatile opportunities for Career Development. We take pride in being recognized as an employer of choice and our inclusion in this year’s list indicates our continuous endeavour of developing a strong & inclusive work culture” said Mr Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India. “At KONE we have mapped our Innovation focus areas by carefully understanding universal needs for Sustainable and Smart Urban Development in order to come a Step Closer to our Customers.”

KONE’s personnel strategy includes a strong focus on enabling employees to develop their competencies and leadership skills. All employees are encouraged to create a personal development plan, and are supported in building their knowledge and abilities through extensive global learning programs.

At the end of 2017, KONE employed more than 55,000 people representing 129 nationalities and serving customers in more than 60 countries.

According to Forbes, the employers recognized on the list were endorsed by their own employees and other respondents in particular in the areas of image, working conditions and diversity.

The 2018 World’s Best Employers list is based on an analysis of more than 430,000 global recommendations. Employees rated their own employer and their likelihood of recommending their employer to a friend or family member. Respondents were also asked to recommend other companies they admired as employers. This list is based on Forbes’ 2018 Global 2000 rankings, which included publicly traded companies from 60 countries.

Forbes’ Global 2000: World’s Best Employers list: https://www.forbes.com/world-best-employers/list/3/#tab:rank

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information, please visit www.kone.com

About KONE India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4500 people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. At KONE’s training centres, installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™ solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Single Teacher Schools. For more information, please visit www.kone.in