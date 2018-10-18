C-Arms Devices Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2015 to 2025

C-Arms is medical imaging device that is based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly. The name is derived from the C-shaped arm used to connect the X-ray source and X-ray detector to one another.

C-arm is a device that has radiographic capabilities and is used in imaging for various applications such as critical care, surgical, orthopedic, and emergency care procedures. C-arms is a precise and accurate device that reduces patient discomforting in various types of surgical and non-surgical procedures.

A C-arm is different from other imaging devices that are used for diagnosis commonly such as ultrasounds, traditional X-rays and MRIs. The C-arm produces real-time images for intraoperative (during surgery) applications, allowing physicians to see into a patient’s anatomy, making procedures less invasive and more effective.

C-Arms Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, C-arm devices global market is driven by the technological advancement in healthcare industry, by aging population, and increasing prevalence of osteoporosis disease.

C-arms global market is drives by the rapid technological advancement, rapid innovation in production and modeling technologies, increasing privatization in the healthcare sector, rising adoption of refurbished medical devices in emerging countries. However, lack of skilled professional and lack of standardization and harmonization of policies act as a major barriers for this market.

C-Arms Devices Market: Segmentation

C-arms devices global market is segmented into following types:

Mobile C-Arms

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini Size C-Arms

C-Arms Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, C-arms devices global market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Due to the increasing awareness about medical imaging equipment, financial stability to purchase expensive devices, adoption of innovative products, and growing infrastructure investment to support medical and healthcare development, North America led the C-arms devices market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is likely to develop at the highest compounded annual growth rate in diagnosis and interventional radiology procedures.

C-Arms Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global C-arms devices market are GE Healthcare Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens AG, Hologic corp., BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.,DMS Health Technologies, Medonica Co., Ltd., Gemss Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and others.