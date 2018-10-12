Motorcycle Helmets Market Analysis Global Industry Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2025 Analysis

This report studies the global market size of Motorcycle Helmets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Motorcycle Helmets in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Motorcycle Helmets market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider's head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider's life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2017.

Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2017.

In 2017, the global Motorcycle Helmets market size was 1660 million US$ and is forecast to 1680 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Motorcycle Helmets market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Motorcycle Helmets include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Motorcycle Helmets include: Bell,Schuberth,Shoei,HJC,Shark,AGV,Arai,Nolan,Studds,YOHE,LAZER,PT Tarakusuma Indah,Jiujiang Jiadeshi,OGK Kabuto,Hehui Group,Airoh,Pengcheng Helmets,Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets,Zhejiang Jixiang,Safety Helmets MFG,YEMA,Chih Tong Helmet,Suomy,NZI

Market Size Split by Type:

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Market Size Split by Application:

On-Road

Off-Road

Market size split by Region:North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Singapore,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Spain,Russia,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of Central & South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Motorcycle Helmets market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Motorcycle Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Motorcycle Helmets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Motorcycle Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Motorcycle Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Helmets are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Motorcycle Helmets market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

