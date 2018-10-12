Catalytic Converter Market 2018 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2023

Catalytic Converter Market 2018

Global Catalytic Converter Market Information Report, By Product (Two-Way Catalytic Converter, Three-Way Catalytic Converter, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst, Others), By Material (Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Others), By Application (Entry-Level Segment, Mid-Size Segment, Full-Size Segment) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Catalytic converter is a device used in the exhaust system of an automobile for the removal of harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and hydrocarbon from it. The catalytic converter also helps in improving the efficiency of vehicles.

The major driver for the growth of the catalytic converter market can be attributed to the introduction of stringent rules and regulations by the government of various nations worldwide with the objective of protecting the environment and preventing the hazardous effects of global warming. The increase in demand for automobiles is also driving the growth of the catalytic converter market. The huge investments made by the automobile manufacturers for research and development so as to reduce the effect of harmful gases emitted from the vehicles can also be associated with the growth of the market.

The catalytic converter market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 7.5% during the period 2017 to 2023.

The Key Players of Catalytic Converter Market Are:

Faurecia SA (France), Benteler International AG (Germany), Eberspächer Group(Germany), Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan), Yutaka Giken Company Limited (Japan), Tenneco, Inc. (U.S.), Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sango Co., Ltd (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Bosal International N.V. (Belgium) and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Europe region is expected to dominate the catalytic converter market owing to the high presence of automobile manufacturers in the region. Rapid research and development activities along with the introduction of stringent emission norms such as Euro-VI is contributing to the growth of the catalytic converter market in the Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow rapidly in the market as the developing nations of the region are emerging as a hub for the automobile manufacturers.

The report for Catalytic Converter Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

