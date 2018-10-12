Asphaltene Inhibitors Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2026

Asphaltene Inhibitors Market: Overview

Asphaltene inhibitors are chemicals used in the oil & gas industry to remove asphaltenes from crude oil. Asphaltenes are impurities found in crude oil. If not removed, asphaltene inhibitors can cause significant damage to the refining equipment. An asphaltene inhibitor is an oilfield production chemical and the demand for these inhibitors is directly dependent on increase in oil extraction. Formation of asphaltene deposits may generate concerns related to health, safety, and environment, led by disruption of sub-surface safety-valve operations. Asphaltene inhibitors are used in both heavy crude oil and light crude oil. Asphaltenes are used in applications such as waterproofing, roofing, curing, and corrosion inhibition. However, they are highly used in the oil & gas industry. Asphaltenes are significant constituents of heavy oils that are entering refinery processing streams. They also play a role in maintaining the stability of oil–water emulsions.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/asphaltene-inhibitors-market.html

Asphaltene Inhibitors Market: Trends & Developments

Removal of deposited asphaltene scales generally involves periodic cleanup operations. Asphaltene inhibitors are adsorbed onto the destabilized colloidal asphaltene solid, dispersing it into the oil phase. Asphaltene inhibitors are available in liquid or paste form. Common benefits offered by asphaltene inhibitors include reduction in the precipitation of asphaltene from crude oil and maximization of production by preventing deposition/restriction in flow lines. Asphaltene inhibitors interact with active sites in the core of asphaltene aggregates and form an aggregate–inhibitor complex. Asphaltene inhibitors gradually disperse into the oil phase, inhibiting the asphaltene deposition in the near-well bore area and tubing.

Increased drilling activities in the oil & gas sector are anticipated to augment the demand for asphaltene inhibitors market during the forecast period. Asphaltene inhibitors prevent flow restrictions caused to tubing, flow lines, pipelines, and process equipment. Safety concerns pertaining to activities in the oil & gas industry are fuelling the demand for asphaltene inhibitors. Cost-effectiveness is another factor propelling the demand for asphaltene inhibitors market, as use of these inhibitors reduces the additional cost required for remediation activities.

Asphaltene Inhibitors Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global asphaltene inhibitors market can be classified into pumps, tubing, well heads, safety valves, flow lines, and surface facilities. Asphaltene inhibitors are added to the system before asphaltene starts to flocculate. Flocculation of asphaltene causes changes in temperature and pressure. Accumulation of asphaltene changes the chemical composition of crude oil. Asphaltene inhibitors prevent asphaltene from coming in contact with acids. Based on type, the global asphaltene inhibitors market can be classified into natural and synthetic.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49809

Asphaltene Inhibitors Market: Regional Outlook

The global asphaltene inhibitors market witnessed significant growth in 2017. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa holds a significant share of the global asphaltene inhibitors market. Growing oil and gas drilling activities in the region are anticipated to augment the demand for asphaltene inhibitors in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is a hub for oil production across the world. The asphaltene inhibitors market in North America is anticipated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing expenditure on oil drilling activities by the federal government of U.S. Rising demand for fuel in developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India is likely to propel the demand for asphaltene inhibitors in the region in the next few years. In Latin America, demand for asphaltene inhibitors market is anticipated to remain moderate during the forecast period.

Asphaltene Inhibitors Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global asphaltene inhibitors market include Halliburton, Akzo Nobel N.V, Baker Hughes, AES Arabia Ltd, Caradan Chemicals, Inc., and Innospec, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com