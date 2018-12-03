Masterbatch Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in near Future

December 3, 2018: Global Masterbatch Market is segmented on the basis of product type as Additives masterbatch, Color masterbatch, Filler masterbatch, Black masterbatch, and White masterbatch. Among all the product types, the Color Masterbatch segment holds the largest share in the market as it is extensively employed in the construction and automobile sectors.

A preservative available in solid as well as liquid form is known as masterbatch. The main function performed by these additives is to pass on and improve the properties of a wide variety of plastic and packaging materials. Moreover, it is employed widely in lubrication, flame retardation, UV resistance, and anti-slip to forward certain features to the materials. It has found its most widespread application in the packaging of various industrial goods, consumer goods, as well as food and beverages due to the augmented benefits offered by it.

Additionally, Automotive industry also makes extensive use of it to carry out the production of safety airbags, radiator shrouds, sheet cushions, bumpers, filler tubes, and clips and connectors.

The product is gaining huge popularity across the globe due to its rising applications across various sectors.

These plastics help in making automobiles cost-effective, fuel-efficient, and safe and also aid in reducing carbon emissions. This will increase the demand for these products from the automotive industry for manufacturing various automotive components, which will subsequently boost the growth of the masterbatch market.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the masterbatch market in the coming years is the growing demand for biodegradable resins. Owing to the growing need for waste management, the coming years will witness the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials in the emerging markets such as the BRIC countries. The growth of this market is also coupled by factors such as the usage of raw materials obtained from sugar cane, wood pulp, soybean, coffee, castor plant seeds, corn, and other natural resources and its ability to reduce emissions and the overall carbon footprint.

The factors that are acting as major boosters to the market growth may include rise in the industrialization, urbanization, constant innovations in packaging products, rise in the employment of plastic in the packaging sector, robust growth of the packaging and automobile sector, and mounting intake of packaged food and beverages.

It has been estimated that the Masterbatch Market will experience a robust growth in the forthcoming years due to augmenting scope and applications across the globe.

Masterbatch Market is segmented on the basis of applications as Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Building & Construction, Textiles, and others. Among all the applications, the Packaging segment is taking up the largest market share. On the other hand, it has been observed that the Building & Construction is also emerging gradually as one of the prominent segment.

Masterbatch Market is segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Southeast Asia, China, Europe, Japan, and India.

Among all the geographical regions, Asia Pacific is currently leading the market and it is likely that the region will go on growing with the same pace until the next couple of years. China and India are recognized as the significant contributors to the market growth.

In contrast, Europe and North America are also displaying a huge growth in the market due to rising market growth opportunities in these regions.

The key players operating in the Masterbatch Market are GABRIEL-International Ltd., Chemie Group, Ferro Corporation, Schulman Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Americhem Inc., Clariant International Ltd., and Ampacet Corporation.

