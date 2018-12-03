Global Integration Platform as a Service market to reach a market size of $4.5 billion by 2022 KBV Research

According to a new report Global Integration Platform as a Service Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Integration Platform as a Service is expected to attain a market size of $4.5billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Integration Platform as a Service market are raising adoption of cloud infrastructure and mobile applications, and rapidly growing demand from Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), largely due to the increasing need optimize business process efficiency and transparency.

The Integration Platform as a Service market has been segmented into service type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. The application integration service segment is anticipated to grow the fastest with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud service orchestration segment held the maximum market share in 2016 within the iPaaS market.

The media and entertainment vertical due to its enormous potential is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the help of iPaaS, media and entertainment companies are building new and better ways to enhance their digital supply chain, and at the same time reducing operational costs.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Integration Platform as a Service have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Informatica Corporation., Mulesoft, Inc., SnapLogic, Inc. and Celigo, Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-integration-platform-as-a-service-market/

Global Integration Platform as Service Market Segmentation

By Type

• Cloud Service Orchestration

• Data Transformation

• API Management

• Data Integration

• Real Time Monitoring & Integration

• B2B & Cloud Integration

• Managed Services

By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Businesses

• Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Telecom & IT

• Education

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

By Geography

• North America Integration Platform as a Service Market

o U.S. Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Canada Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Mexico Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Rest of North America Integration Platform as a Service Market

• Europe Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Germany Integration Platform as a Service Market

o U.K. Integration Platform as a Service Market

o France Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Russia Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Spain Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Italy Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Rest of Europe Integration Platform as a Service Market

• Asia-Pacific Integration Platform as a Service Market

o China Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Japan Integration Platform as a Service Market

o India Integration Platform as a Service Market

o South Korea Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Singapore Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Malaysia Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Rest of Asia-Pacific Integration Platform as a Service Market

• LAMEA Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Brazil Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Argentina Integration Platform as a Service Market

o UAE Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Saudi Arabia Integration Platform as a Service Market

o South Africa Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Nigeria Integration Platform as a Service Market

o Rest of LAMEA Integration Platform as a Service Market

Companies Profiled

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• HP Enterprise Company

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• CA, Inc.

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• Informatica Corporation.

• Mulesoft, Inc.

• SnapLogic, Inc.

• Celigo, Inc.

