Energy Management Systems Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in near Future

December 3, 2018: Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) market anticipated in significant CAGR growth during the estimated period. An energy management system enables a centralized monitoring & control of energy use across building systems. The concept encompasses a broad spectrum of HVAC systems and also results according to stand-alone systems. EMS thus refers to a central control system that facilitates a single control via remote or application pads.

Technically, sensors can be applied throughout the building as they are efficient to gauge conditions such as light level, indoor/outdoor temperature and water temperature. Hence, with the installation of EMS data inputs enable information to adjust control components such as dimmers, chillers and boilers. Therefore, EMS technologies are more preferred and have become more affordable and extensively used.

Commercial acceptance of EMS gains a positive traction throughout the globe. Market driving factors responsible for the growth of energy management systems include growing concerns to minimize carbon footprints, government initiatives for designing energy infrastructure and government energy incentive. However, dearth of awareness and non-adherence to policies refrains the market growth in the estimated period.

Based on segmentation by software and services, the energy management systems market includes industrial EMS, utility EMS, residential EMS, enterprise carbon and energy management. Based on device, the segmentation for energy management systems market includes smart thermostats, smart plugs, in-house displays and load control switches.

Based on application, the segmentation for energy management systems market includes home energy management and building energy management. Segmentation based on solution includes carbon energy management, utility billing and customer information system and demand response management.

Based on vertical, the segmentation for energy management systems market include telecom and IT, power and energy, office and commercial buildings, manufacturing, municipal, university, schools and hospitals. Geographically, the energy management systems market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America anticipated in leading position for the market growth during the forecast period. APAC market also witnessed a higher CAGR owing to government policies and regulations. MEA regions however witnessed a slow growth due to lower awareness and moderate form of electrical infrastructure.

The key players in the energy management systems market include Siemens, General Electric, IBM, Itron, and CA Technologies, Comverge, Energate, Ecobee, Netatmo, Atmel, Honeywell, Nest Labs, Ecobee, General Electric, Elster, GridPoint, EnerNOC, EnergyHub, Tendril, Energate, ONZO, Honeywell, EcoFactor, and Eaton, Aclara, C3 Energy, Opower, EcoFactor, Schneider Electric.

