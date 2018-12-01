Polyurea Coating Market- Size, Share, Trends Analysis & Growth Opportunities

According to Goldstein Research, demand for polyurea is uninterruptedly growing as compared to other coatings such as paint, epoxy, vinyl esters and fiberglass. In construction industry, the requirement for lightweight structures is one of the major factors driving the growth of Polyurea Coating Market.The polyurea elastomeric feature can help to avoid chipping, abrasion, moisture impacts and gouging. Moreover, its non-inflammatory property and absence of hazardous air pollutants has also driven the growth in application of polyurea coatings.

Additionally, recent developments in the field of nano paints and coatings that provides complete protection from heat, UV rays, corrosion, and weight due to presence of very high volume ratio among the nano particles. Such advanced products are in high demand in Military and defense sector, which will drive the growth of nanocoatings market.

Additionally, developing countries have the opportunity for the growth of decorative paint market. North America architectural coating market is witnessing M&A among the large players since 2013, but ten big players have control over 90% of the market. Also, apart from developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America, the rapid growth of construction industry has also been witnessed in GCC regions, which is likely to boost the growth of gcc Construction Chemicals Market and so the demand for polyuria coatings

Market Segmentation

Based on our in-depth analysis of global polyurea coatings Market, it can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

o Pure Polyurea

o Hybrid Polyurea

By Raw Material Type

o Aromatic Isocyanate-Based

o Aliphatic Isocyanate-Based

By Technology

o Spraying

o Pouring

o Hand Mixing

By End Users

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Residential

By Region

o North America Polyurea coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Europe Polyurea coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Middle East And Africa Polyurea coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Latin America Polyurea coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Asia Pacific Polyurea coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

“Global Polyurea coatings Market Outlook 2024” includes comprehensive overview of the global polyurea coatings market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type, by raw material, by technology type, by end users and by geography.

Company Profiling of Some Major Companies Covered in this Market Study

BASF, PPG Industries, Nukote Coating Systems, VIP GmbH, Rhino Linings, Specialty Products, Inc., Kukdo Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, Versaflex Inc., Wasser Corporation, etc.

