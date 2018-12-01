Get More Personalized Flight Details With Just A Click!

Mobile technology and applications are becoming a latest trend in the passenger air transportation industry. Passengers are using mobile-enabled applications to book their tickets and manage their journey. Passengers want personalized information about their flight, their baggage and how to find their gate directly on their mobile device. Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines are providing these mobile apps to book a flight ticket.

Passenger air transportation companies offer scheduled domestic and international passenger air transportation. Passenger air transport businesses revenues are mainly derived from the ticket purchases made by passengers, either directly or through a travel agent or tour operator.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE PASSENGER AIR TRANSPORTATION GLOBAL MARKET AT $464 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market share. The USA was the largest country accounting for more than one-fourth of the global passenger air transportation market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global passenger air transportation market during 2017– 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, many airlines globally are offering inflight Wi-Fi services to enhance customer experience. Airlines use ATG (Air-to-Ground) technology that delivers data to smartphones by connecting to towers on the ground or to satellites or both, whereas some airlines are using advanced ATG-4 technology that benefit from antennas placed on fuselage to grab signals and offer faster speeds. Airlines such as JetBlue and Southwest have their own proprietary Wi-Fi systems. Some airlines do not charge for WiFi browsing, but many airlines charge about $10-$25 per flight. Major airlines offering inflight Wi-Fi services include Delta, United, American, Emirates, Air Canada and Virgin Atlantic.

American Airlines was the biggest player in the passenger air transportation market, with revenues of $40.2 billion 2016. American Airlines Group’s strategy aims at strengthening its sales team in an effort to reclaim its corporate market share. In 2017, the company plans to add over 130 sales associates globally and focus on increasing the profitability of its international routes.

The passenger air transportation services market is segmented into Passenger Chartered Air Transportation; Freight Chartered Air Transportation; and Other.

