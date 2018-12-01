Coil Coating Market Analysis & Industry Forecast 2016-2024

According to Goldstein Research, the rise in building and construction activities serves as a prominent factor enhancing the demand for coil coatings. In addition to aesthetics, strength, and functionality, the builders have been promoting construction designs which can help in providing natural light and saving energy. Moreover, growing home appliances market also triggered the growth of coil coating industry. For instance, Middle East and Africa home appliances market has been growing at healthy pace with home appliance user penetration was 6.1% in 2017, which is expected to reach 9.3% in 2025.

On the other hand, environmental concerns have also given rise to the development of new advanced coatings, which are environment friendly and provide more protection and aesthetic feel. For this reason, polyurea coating market have been growing significantly from past few years owing to increased demand in construction activities and absence of hazardous air pollutants.

Additionally, developing countries have the opportunity for the growth of decorative paint market North America architectural coating market is witnessing M&A among the large players since 2013, but ten big players have control over 90% of the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on our in-depth analysis of global coil coatings Market, it can be segmented as follows:

By Resin Type

o Polyester

o Siliconized

o Plastisol

o Other

By Applications

o Steel

o Aluminium

By End Users

o Building & Construction

o Automotive

o Appliance

o Packaging

o Furniture

o Others

By Region

o North America Coil coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Europe Coil coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Middle East And Africa Coil coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Latin America Coil coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Asia Pacific Coil coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2024

On the other hand, in construction industry, Intumescent coatings for structural steel are the accurate way to protect buildings as it can protect structural steel from loosing strength due to the fire that can temperatures of 1,100 degrees Celsius. Thus, intumescent coatings market is also bolstering on the back of advancements in coatings technologies.

“Global Coil coatings Market Outlook 2024” includes comprehensive overview of the global coil coatings market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by resin type, by applications and by geography.

Company Profiling of Some Major Companies Covered in this Market Study

Akzo Nobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, Beckers, PPG Industries, kzonobel, PPG Industries Inc., DuPont, Henkel AG & Co., Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Co., Wacker Chemie AG and BASF.

