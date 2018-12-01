Apollo Cradle to Host International Conference on Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Fertility and Neonatology in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 30, 2018: Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Cradle and Apollo Fertility in partnership with National Neonatology Foundation (NNF), Paediatric Academy of Telangana State (PATS) and Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad (OGSH) will host National Cradle Conference 2018 a two-day conference on December 08 and 09 at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad. The Conference will focus on advances in field of Fertility, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Neonatology with eminent faculties from across India and other countries showcasing the latest trends. This is an effort to bring multi-disciplinary focus on these specialties in an endeavour to make all aware about the team effort and multi-disciplinary approach required to ensure that optimal clinical outcomes for both mother and child are achieved. Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group will inaugurate the event with over 600+ delegates are expected to attend across the country.

The Conference will lay emphasis on the emerging trends in fetal imaging, managing high risk pregnancies, new diagnostic screening techniques for genetic disorders, improving preterm outcomes and early interventions in critical settings along with latest technological advancements in NICU, optimizing better outcomes in IVF and medico-legal aspects. This is an effort to bring multi-disciplinary focus on these specialties in an endeavour to make all aware about the team effort and multi-disciplinary approach required to ensure that optimal clinical outcomes for both mother and child are achieved.

The distinguished faculty for the Conference comprises of internationally renowned faculties from USA, UK, Canada, Australia like Dr. Seang Lin Tan, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, McGill University, Founding Medical Director at Originelle Fertility Clinic & Women’s Health Centre, Canada. One of the world’s outstanding neuroscientists Dr. Wise Young, Founding Director, W. M. Keck Center for Collaborative Neuroscience, New Jersey, USA and a distinguished professor. Prof. Sailesh Kumar, Head of the Mother’s, Babies and Women Health research and head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at University of Queensland, Australia. Dr. Sandeep Sharma Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Yorkshire Hospitals, UK. He has a special interest in management of menopause and prevention of osteoporosis. Dr. Hima Bindu Avatapalle, Consultant Paediatric Endocrinologist in Leeds Teaching Hospitals, UK with a special interest in childhood hypoglycaemia, gender dysphoria and transition endocrinology.

For more information, please contact: Dr. Ajay Gangoli at 9321581118 or Dhrumil Sorathia at 9167491947 or visit www.apollocradle.com/ncc2018/

About Apollo Cradle:

Apollo Cradle, India’s leading hospital network for Women and Children, is driven by the aim to provide the highest standards of Clinical Excellence, with Personalised Care to each mother. Apollo Cradle offers Maternity, Gynaecology, Pediatric, Neonatal and IVF services in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai & Amritsar. It is driven by the vision of Apollo to offer healthcare of international standards in India. In 35 years, over 1,50,000+ babies have been safely delivered, and yet each mother and baby remains unique to us. Apollo Cradle, with its highly trained specialists, many with international experience, advanced technology and well trained nurses is equipped to manage high risk pregnancies, complex pre-term babies, difficult fertility cases and children with medical and surgical complications.