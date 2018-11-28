Social Auditing To Help Countries Reduce Poverty!

The emergence of social audit in the public distribution system is trending today. It has brought in transparency and accountability in the system. Social audit helps to ensure that basic amenities reach the rural and poor people through vigilant administration of the officials. In 2018, the social audit conducted in the villages of Meghalaya State in India helped people to get the allotted ration under their below poverty line card and at a much lower cost.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL & SOCIAL AUDIT SERVICES MARKET AT $13 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the environmental and social audit services market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the global market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global environmental and social audit services market during 2017 – 2021

PwC was the largest player in the environmental &social audit services market, with revenues of $3.5 billion in 2017. PwC’s growth strategy aims to strengthen its advisory division by expanding its services to small and medium, social enterprises.

The environmental & social audit services market includes environmental & social audits which involve the assessment of environmental and social footprints that an organization leaves because of its economic activities.

