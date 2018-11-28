Pectin Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2018-2028

Pectin is a carbohydrate present in the cell wall of plants and is mainly extracted from citrus fruits such as oranges, berries, lemons and apples. Pectin is initially insoluble and can be converted to soluble pectin by heating in acidic media. Pectin forms gel when dissolved in water under certain suitable conditions. Pectin’s gelling properties have been known for centuries now and it is commercially available in a powdered form, which is generally white or light brownish in colour.

Attributing to its gelling properties, it is widely used as a thickening and stabilizing agent, particularly in jams and jellies, changing them from a syrupy texture to a spreadable texture. Also, they are mixed in other fruit products such as yoghurts, desserts, juices and bakery products. Pectin is also widely used in pharmaceutical industries for wound healing preparations and other medical adhesives. In addition to these properties, pectin is also a rich source of a dietary fibre, showing several health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, improving insulin resistance, preventing colour cancer, diabetes control and others.

Proving a barricade to the growth of the pectin market is the use of conventional ingredients from the regional food industry.

Nowadays, majority of the consumers look for products that can reduce cooking time and offer a better texture, colour, odour and long shelf life to food products. Pectin exhibits stabilizing, gelling and thickening properties and due to these diverse properties, pectin has gained widespread importance in recent years, especially in the food and beverage industry. The fruit pectin market is witnessing extensive growth, owing to a rise in the demand for gelling agents in food products such as jams and jellies; consequently, there has been an increase in the fruit pectin manufacturing capacity of major players and growth in the applications of fruit pectin in poultry and meat related products, bakery products, fruit beverages, pharmaceuticals and others. Pectin is also generally regarded as one of the safest and most acceptable food additives, making it a yet more popular choice among other food additives. Moreover, pectin is also advantageous for patients suffering from diabetes, colour and prostate cancer and high cholesterol. Attributing to these factors and functional properties, pectin is considered as a vital food additive and hence, the market for it is liable to increase and expand significantly.

Pectin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of function, the global pectin Market has been segmented as:

Thickener

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Coating

Gelling Agent

Fat Replacer

On the basis of applications, the global konjac Market has been segmented as:

Food products Bakery & Confectionery Meat and Poultry Sauces & Dressings Beverages Dairy Products Others

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Global Pectin Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the global pectin market include CP Kelco, Cargill Inc., Devson Impex Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Unilever, Kellogg NA Co., Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd., Danisco A/S, B&V srl , Pacific Pectin Inc. and Silvateam S.p.A, among others. Stiff competition and fragmentation prevail in the global pectin market. In this market with a large number of local and regional players, key players have resorted to product innovation, investments, and acquisitions to gain competitive advantage.

Opportunities for Participants in the Pectin Market:

The potential for the growth of the pectin market is quite high, owing to its various diversified applications, properties and multi-functionality. Attributing to the busy lifestyles these days, consumer eating habits are changing and consumers are getting more concerned about their physical health and fitness, thus making more healthier and easily available food and beverage choices. Pectin fulfils all these requirements without affecting the flavour and taste along with enhancing the texture of the product as well. Moreover, the pectin market is fragmented mature and with not many outright market leaders, hence attracting more market opportunities for the participants worldwide. In addition, pectin is naturally available and easily extractable holding largest share in the food and beverage industry, further leading to immense growth and opportunities in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study are followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

