Oil and Gas Mobility Market worth $18,693.9 Million by 2020

The report “Oil and Gas Mobility Market by Application (Asset Management, Data Management, Risk and Regulatory Compliance, Materials Management, Workforce Automation, Mobile Analytics, Others), by Service, by Deployment Type (Hosted, and On-Premises), by Users & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines the Oil and Gas Mobility market based on various software, service types, deployment types, and user types with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, and opportunities impacting it along with the adoption trends.

[138 Pages Report] The Oil and Gas mobility application market size is expected to grow from $7,007.5 million in 2015 to $18,693.9 million in 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 21.7% from 2015 to 2020

The report forecasts the market sizes and trends for oil and gas mobility market which is broadly segmented into the following sub-markets:

On the basis of Software:

• Asset Management

• Data Management

• Materials Management

• Mobile Analytics

• Risk and Regulatory Compliance

• Workforce Automation

• Others

On the basis of Service:

• Professional Services

• Integration Services

• Cloud Services

On the basis of Deployment Type:

• On-premise

• Hosted

On the basis of User Type:

• SMB’s

• Enterprises

On the basis of Regions:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

Mobility solutions are been specifically used for transferring field data to the downstream office for analysis. Despite the omnipresence and reliability of network coverage, oil and gas activities are frequently outside the service range available from most of the wireless providers. Thus, there is an increasing need to develop and deploy mobility solutions across the oil and gas industry to increase operational effectiveness. Comprehensive mobility solutions make it easier to extend support to drilling and production locations, even in geographically challenging or remote areas. These enhanced functionalities enable mobility solutions to function in a bidirectional manner improving efficiency as well as managing resources optimally.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2P8kF2z

Oil and Gas Mobility provides automation to various processes of the oil and gas sector. These functions include Asset Management, Materials Management, Mobile Analytics, Risk and Regulatory Compliance, and Workforce Automation. Apart from automating the functions, oil and gas mobility also help in automating the analysis of large chunks of quantified data which is generated in upstream, midstream and downstream process. This analysis helps in establishing a functional digital link among diverse locations, drafting organizational strategies, and ensures quick decision making. Thus, making oil and gas mobility market one of the most crucial markets in the world. Oil and gas mobility solutions help the oil and gas companies to plan their operations in a secured and efficient means. The major vendors of the oil and gas mobility market are Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft, CISCO Corporation, Hewlett-Packard and Wipro. The major forces driving this market are technology upgradation, global market liberalization, market innovation and globalization.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the Oil and Gas Mobility s market by regions: North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by software: Asset Management, Data Management, Materials Management, Mobile Analytics, Risk and Regulatory Compliance, Workforce Automation and, Others; by deployment types: on-premises and hosted; by service types: professional services, integration services, and cloud services.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Oil and Gas Mobility market to grow from $7,007.5 million in 2015 to $ 18,693.9 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 21.7%. In terms of regions, NA is expected to be the biggest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.

Browse 70 market data tables and 58 figures spread through 138 pages and in-depth TOC on “Oil and Gas Mobility Market by Application (Asset Management, Data Management, Risk and Regulatory Compliance, Materials Management, Workforce Automation, Mobile Analytics, Others), by Service, by Deployment Type (Hosted, and On-Premises), by Users & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oil-gas-mobility-market-53057832.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com