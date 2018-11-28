Microbial Seed Treatment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2015-2025

Microbial is a category of microbes, which occur naturally in the environment. Microbial seed treatment is an ecofriendly approach to deliver highly beneficial microorganism to soil, where they can colonise emerging plant roots. Soil microbial for instance bacteria and fungi are also essential for decomposing organic matter and recycling old plant material. Moreover, in terms of agriculture benefits microbial protect crops by increasing heat tolerance capacity, drought tolerance capability, resistance to insects, weeds, pest and plant diseases. Aid of microbes and microbial in improving the quality of life has beenrecognised worldwide.

Microbial seed treatment is used as an alternative to chemical pesticides owing to increasing demand for organic treatment in microbial seed treatment market. Most seed treatments applied include corn, wheat, which have a seed coat surrounding an embryo. Microbial seed treatment segment holds the largest share in biological seed treatment followed by botanical treatment. Microbial seed treatment market is projected to record double digit CAGR in next five to six years.

Microbial Seed Treatment Market Segmentation:

According to the purpose microbial seed treatment market is segmented in seed disinfestation, seed disinfection and seed protection. Seed disinfestation includes control over disease organism on the surface of seed; seed disinfection includes control over internally seed borne pathogens and seed protection includes control over borne pathogens.

p>By the type of microbial, microbial seed treatment market is segmented in eukarya, chloroflexi, proteobacteria, archaea, actinobacteria, firmicutes, bacteriodetes, and bacteria. All these microbial are used in different purposes.>Microbial seed treatment market is also segmented by the types of seed which includes grains, oilseeds, pulses, and fruit & vegetable and other crops.>Geographically microbial seed treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America holds the largest share for microbial seed treatment market followed by Europe.

p>Microbial Seed Treatment Market Dynamics:

Increasing in demand for healthy and hygienic agricultural goods is the main growth driver for microbial seed treatment market.However, lack of technological advancements in microbial inoculants restrict the microbial seed treatment market growth. Moreover, maintaining high numbers of functional microorganisms on seed during seed treatment is also a challenge to microbial seed treatment manufacturers.

There are significant opportunities for microbial seed treatment market since most of the farmer have been using their own stock which is used for sowing without seed treatment. Moreover, microbial seed treatment manufacturers are currently adopting different strategies, new product development and collaboration across the value chain to make the market more acceptable across the globe.

Microbial Seed Treatment Market Key Players: Some the key players operating in microbial seed treatment market are Microbial Solutions (Pty) Ltd, Bayer CropScience AG, Monsanto Company, Informa plc., Syngenta A.G. and Novozymes A/S.