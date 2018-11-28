Global Maltodextrin Industry Trends, Perfect Study (2019-2024)

Maltodextrin is a white powder which is extracted from natural sources including rice, corn, starch, potato, and wheat. It is a polysaccharide which is used as a food additive. It is produced from the partial hydrolysis of starch.
Maltodextrin has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a safe food additive.
The consumption of maltodextrin as a food additive is largely governed by changing trends in the genetically modified food products.
The global maltodextrin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of between 4.9% to 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.
The key factor driving growth of global maltodextrin market is the rising demand for healthy food products that contain maltodextrin.
high demand from industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals also adds to the overall growth of the maltodextrin market.
Maltodextrin Market Segmentation:
By Type:
MD10
MD15, and
MD20.
By Application:
Binders
Sweetener
Encapsulation, and
Others
By End User:
Food & beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial
Paper
Animal Feed
Cosmetics, and others.
Maltodextrin Market by Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America, and
Middle East & Africa
Maltodextrin Market Players:
Some of the key manufacturers of maltodextrin vaccine in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, Penford Corporation, Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Tereos Syral, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Agrana Grou, Matsutani, Nowamyl, SSFI-AAA, Radha Govind, and Henan Feitian Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. among others.
