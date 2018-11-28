Genuine SEO Melbourne VS Black SEO Methods Comparison

SEO Melbourne is the digital marketing strategy that can drive your business to the success today, and no business owner can survive without it. Anyway, we can categorize search engine optimization methods into two categories as black hat and genuine strategies. As a business owner, you should choose the right one if you want to survive in the market without ruining your current online status. In this article, we discuss genuine SEO Melbourne and black hat strategies that can make you a winner and a loser in your industry. So, if you consider hiring a cheap digital marketing company for the sake of saving money; after reading this article; you will undoubtedly change your mind, and that is what we want as a genuine digital marketing company in Melbourne. Let’s get started!

Search engine optimization is a game changer. In other words, it has become the factor that determines how long you will survive in your industry. So, can’t you run a business without Internet marketing today? In simple words, you can’t! As you know, Melbourne is a city that is packed with thousands of businesses including home businesses and online ones. Which means to secure your spot in this highly competitive market, you need to rely on something that can get you through to customers efficiently. Other than digital marketing, what else you got to consider today? How about TV commercials and newspaper adverts? Yes, these two marketing strategies are yet effective and in practice. But, SEO Melbourne is something different and long-term. For example, you will have to keep on paying money for TV commercials. And, only a few potential customers might come across your newspaper advert. Anyway, Internet marketing is different as it is a long-term marketing strategy, or in other words; it is never-ending marketing.

Unfortunately, the real scenario is somewhat dark. SEO Melbourne industry is now affected by a group of people called fake ones. Or, it seems like they are on a mission of ruining this industry in the long run. It is difficult to say how and why these fake digital marketing companies yet have survived this long in the industry. Black hat search engine optimization or the strategies that are not approved by the top search engines are what we highlight. These fake companies have found a better way to attract business owners towards them. We are the cheapest in the industry; we optimize your website for $50; a place on the Google’s first search page within 48 hours. Well, those are a few examples of their dirty tricks. Anyway, when genuine SEO Melbourne companies say that ranking a website on the Google’s first search page within 48 hours is impossible; a few business owners don’t trust it. In other words, a few businesses owners are blinded by what the fake ones have spread in the search engine optimization industry, which is unfortunate.

Well, SEO Melbourne is all about using approved strategies to optimize your website. Even though we can’t consider this as a downside, but the time that genuine SEO takes to show concrete results is the issue here. While black hat strategies can rank your website on the first page within a week or so, but which is not permanent; the fact that it shows quick results fool the desperate business owners. Can I get my website on the first search page by the weekend? Well, these are the questions that a few business owners ask from SEO Melbourne experts today.

Black hat strategies are all about fooling the business owner and the search engines. For example, keyword stuffing. Keyword stuffing is a method used by fake SEO Melbourne companies to fool Google and other search engines. Keywords or the focused words are the ones that potential customers type in the search box when searching for what they want on the Internet. Anyway, overusing of keywords has become a common ill practice that you can use for fooling search engines for a short time period. While we can’t put a limit on the keyword density, most experts in the SEO Melbourne industry say that limiting it between 1%-3% is highly advisable. If not, your content will become useless content that is written only for satisfying search engines. Unfortunately, fake digital marketing companies don’t focus on user-friendliness or other vital factors. They try to rank their clients’ websites at least by using the unapproved strategies. In the beginning, the business owner will get satisfied and say, “wow, thanks for ranking my website on the first search page within just a week.” But, the downsides of implementing black hat strategies will come into play after a few days back, and you will get tears so!

As a business owner, don’t focus on short-term achievements. Your survival in the market heavily relies on what you do for the future of your business. For example, even though a top-class SEO Melbourne company can take a few weeks to show you solid results by ranking your website on the Google’s first search page; what they do for you will last for ages. On the other hand, a fake service provider can fool you by generating artificial rankings within the short time period, but those results won’t last for long, and it will ultimately result in ruined online reputation as well.

Is genuine SEO Melbourne expensive

Well, this could be a factor that gives you a hard time. As a business owner, you may want to save as much as money. Yes, there’s nothing wrong with focusing on saving as much as money, but if you don’t focus on other vital factors such as online reputation; your business will come to an end in no time. It is dead simple. Nothing in this world is cheap today. Well, we can call top-class services affordable ones though. Never fall for the label, Cheap. If something is cheap, be ready to face its bad consequences.

Some final word

So, how much money are you willing to invest in a top-class SEO Melbourne company now? Remember, the money you spend on a top-class service provider is a long-term investment, and the money you spend on a cheap service will always be a big waste. As the business, you can make the decision so! Are you still confused about genuine SEO and black hat strategies? Well, you can contact us for more information and free advice. SEO experts in our office are ready to help you anytime. Also, we invite you to take a look at the services we can provide for your business. We are not a cheap SEO Melbourne company; we are affordable to all!