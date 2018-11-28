GE Healthcare (UK) and Siemens AG (Germany) are the Key Players in the Surgical Imaging Market

Browse 70 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Surgical Imaging Market”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/surgical-imaging-market-210534462.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global surgical imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2022 from an estimated value of USD 1.25 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The surgical imaging market is emerging and fragmented in nature with various regional and international players.

In 2016, the surgical imaging market was dominated by a few large players and several small players. Players in this market compete with each other to deliver superior quality products that are technologically advanced and to provide well-regulated customer service functions. Major companies in this market are GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany).

Agreements, collaborations, alliances, and partnerships were the key strategies adopted by players from 2014–2017. The players that adopted these strategies are Koninklijke Philips, Ziehm Imaging, GE Healthcare, Siemens, OrthoScan, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Medtronic.

Download the PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210534462

Koninklijke Philips accounted for a share of 38% of the total number of agreements, collaborations, alliances, and partnerships in the surgical imaging market. This high share of the company can be attributed to its increasing number of partnerships and collaborations with hospitals which are the primary end users of C-arms.

GE Healthcare held the first position in the global surgical imaging market in 2016. Its leading position in the market is attributed to the highest number of installed systems and its wide and diverse platform of mobile C-arms. The company’s product portfolio of mobile C-arm includes OEC 9900 Elite, its flagship product. The OEC 9900 Elite provides improved image quality and optimal dose management which improves patient care. The product portfolio also includes OEC Brivio 865 Advance which was developed as an affordable option for orthopedic surgical imaging. The strong, wide, and diversified portfolio of mobile C-arms is an asset to the company.

Siemens acquired the second largest share of the global surgical imaging market in 2016. The company offers a comprehensive range of mobile C-arms. To maintain its leading position and increase its customer base in the surgical imaging market, the company mainly focuses on strategic partnerships with hospitals and other healthcare organizations. From 2014 to 2017, the company has partnered with many hospitals in the US, the UK, India, and Chile to offer its services and imaging systems.

Some of the other players competing in this market are Hologic (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), OrthoScan (US), Medtronic (US), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), GENORAY (South Korea), Eurocolumbus (Italy), Allengers Medical Systems (India), and MS Westfalia (Russia).

Get the Sample Pages for More Details@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210534462

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com