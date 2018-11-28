Facade Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Façade is a term commonly used in architecture. Façade is a French word which means ‘face’, and is often referred to the exterior of any building. It also covers, the roof, street awnings and ventilator louvers along with the vertical and horizontal aspects. The façade market is considered to be an emerging market, as it was almost nonexistent until a few years ago. It does not mean that façades were not built, but the professionalism was absent. The architecture industry has witnessed the emergence of a large number of façade manufacturers, designers, and consultants. The design, structure, and material used for a façade is based on the type of building such as commercial places, schools, hospitals and others. Modernization and technological advancements in the industry have led to several developments in the façade market. Hence, the façade market is affected by a number other industries such as waterproofing, construction, and fabrication. Some developments include resistance to extreme climate, water proofing, durability, and maximizing of natural light. The importance of façade has increased due to the changing perception of consumers and the influence of the exterior appearance of a building on them.

The global façade market is expected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the façade market can be attributed to the significant investments in research and development of the architecture and construction industries. The research and development has also encouraged the growth of sustainable eco-friendly bioclimatic façades, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market. Moreover, the increasing number of new building constructions due to rapid urbanization and various renovation projects are also expected to propel the global façade market. In addition to these drivers, the increased usage of solar panels, which provide usable energy, and their integration is also estimated to boost the façade market. Expansion of the façade market can be ascribed to the rising disposable incomes and spending abilities of consumers, especially in developing countries. A major restraint for the façade market is the cost required to build the façade. Façades often tend to cost as much as the entire building, or even more. The exclusivity and uniqueness in designs not only increases the cost, but also becomes labor-intensive and time-consuming, which in turn is restraining the façade market.

The façade market can be segmented based on raw material, end-use, outlook, and region. In terms of raw material, the façade market can be divided into glass, wood, aluminum, and others. The glass segment can be further subdivided into float glass, sheet glass, patterned glass, and others. The wood segment can be further split into timber cladding, WPC panels, and others. Based on end-use, the façade market can be segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. In terms of outlook, the façade market can be classified into ventilated and non-ventilated. Based on region, the façade market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Additionally, North America and Europe are expected to hold a major cumulative share of the façade market due to the advancement in façade building materials.

Key players operating in the global façade market include Enclos Corp., Permasteelisa S.p.A., Walters & Wolf, Jinjiu Sci-Tech New Material Co., Harmon Inc., Xiamen China-Nice Manufacturing and Trading Co., Arup, Rautaruukki Corporation, Hansen Group, EOS Facades Limited, Rockpanel Group (ROCKWOOL B.V.), YKK AP, Wicona (SAPA Building Systems GmbH), Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft, Enclos Corp, and National Enclosure Company, LLC. Key players in the market focus on technological innovation in terms of usage of eco-friendly and other new raw materials and creative designs. Rapid increase in urbanization is expected to boost the façade market.

