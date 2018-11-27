South Korea Petstagram Products Manufacturers & Suppliers

The models in the homepage are friends we met at the “Organic Animal Sanctuary “sponsored and volunteered by Bibi Puppy. Bibi Puppy continues to support the expansion of pets’ welfare through the “Organic Animal Sanctuary”. I will make a happy world with companion animals.

Creative Block Structure

The house is completed by interconnecting seven bodies and one cover.

Reduces and Expands

It can be reduced or expanded depending on the growth and size of the companion animal.

Looks Good All The Time

The seven bodies are interchangeable with each other and can hide scratches, ensuring cleanliness and endurance.

No Risk of Harm

Foam materials absorb impact so that neither the companion animal nor the person is hurt.

Temperature Stability

Because of its thermal insulation, it can last a long time with a cooling mat or a heating mat.

DESIGNER EDITION

Size: 470mm*475mm*575mm

(18.5in*18.7in*22.6in)

Material: EPP (expanded polypropylene)

Weight: 2.60kg(5.73lb)

Color: dark gray

Unlike Styrofoam, EPP is widely used for sanitary containers and children’s toys. It is firstly developed for a pet animal and it is known as an eco-friendly material made by foaming polypropylene (PP) material.

Always use eco-friendly and functional materials to move toward friendly and easy to approach.

I want to express my thoughts and pains without being able to lose my health, clean up my life, and not lose my mind.

What is Vivi Puppy?

A modern sense of a brand that expresses the feeling of Vivi style in the traditional European sense, pursuing happiness and fashion with a companion animal.

To attain friendliness and comfort, we use environmentally friendly and functional materials to seek out new and unchanging hearts.

This is also a brand with a noticeable design that considers not only practical use and neatness but also the health of the companion animal.

