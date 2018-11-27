Rising Concern For Animals Changes The Face Of The Zoo Market

Changes are being made in the zoos as a result of rise in ethical concern for animals. Initiatives are being implemented to change the way humans experience while visiting a zoo. Concern for animal rights paved many serious policies as to which many zoos have to recondition if they are going to last. For example, Philadelphia Zoo has come up with a Big Cat crossing as a part of zoo360 initiative.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL MUSEUMS, HISTORICAL SITES, ZOOS, AND PARKS MARKET AT $49 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-third of the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/museums-historical-sites-zoos-and-parks-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks are using analytics to boost their revenues. Analytics involves generating insights from historical data to predict potential trends and analyze the effects of certain decisions or events. For instance, Museums are using analytics to determine the pricing of tickets through variable pricing and dynamic pricing. In variable pricing approach, team franchises use analytics and charge different prices for the same ticket depending on the exhibition. In dynamic pricing approach, team franchisers consider some factors and determine the price of the ticket.

Sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=374&type=smp

Kruger National Park was the biggest player in the museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market in 2017.

The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks industry includes establishments involved in conservation and exhibition of objects of historical value, archaeological sites, live plant and animal life displays, and natural areas or settings. Museums, zoos and parks are generally non-profit institutions which acquire and conserve objects of historical or cultural value, animal life, and natural areas, and exhibit them for the purpose of study or education. They develop cultural and educational programs for primary schools, secondary schools, teacher training colleges, technical colleges and universities.

Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info