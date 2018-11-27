Norway Electronic Devices Market Research,Telecom Industry In Norway : Ken Research

According to study, “Norway – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” some of the major companies that are currently working in the Norway telecoms, mobile and broadband statistics and analyses are Telenor, Telia, Tele2, BaneTele, NextGenTel, Telio, Lyse, NetCom, Nordisk Mobiltelefon, Mobile Norway, Teletopia.

The Norwegian telecommunications market is one of the well-developed in Europe. There are approximately 3 million people using fixed phone lines and 3 million have mobile phones. Almost 90% of Norway’s inhabitants have access to the internet in some form or other. Norway has a sophisticated telecom market with high broadband and mobile penetration rates and a highly developed digital media sector.

In Norway, some cellular phone systems are used such as GSM, GPRS, EDGE, UMTS/WCDMA, 3G, and 4G/LTE. There are a few public telephones where payment can be made with Visa, American Express, Diners Club or Eurocard/ Mastercard.

In Norway, the development of broadband services had a significant positive impact. Broadband market is segmented into fixed broadband and mobile broadband. Broadband represents the majority of subscription. The fixed broadband market is served by a number of technology platforms including ADSL, fibre-to-the-home (Fttx), WiMAX and leased line. FttH provides high speed internet speed to the customers along with TV and telephone connection at reasonable rates. WiMAX makes up a significant proportion of total fixed broadband subscription. The development of national fixed broadband network is based on fibre.

In Norway, there are three mobile network operators in telecommunication statistics: Telenor, Telia and Ice.net. Telenor includes fixed and mobile telephony, broadband and data communication services for residential and business customers, as well as a broad range of wholesale services. Telia Company is the second largest supplier of mobile services in Norway and offers a complete range of services for businesses and consumers. The services are marketed under the Telia, OneCall, MyCall and Phonero brands. Telia also offers an LTE-A service providing 300Mb/s to about 1.5 million Norwegians: it has also achieved 1Gb/s data rates using quad-band carrier aggregation technology as a precursor to 5G.Ice operator is third largest provider of wireless broadband services, with a market share of 21.6% based on number of subscribers: it offers 450/800/900/1800 megahertz LTE.

Norwegian post and telecommunications authority (NPT) is a telecommunication regulatory authority of the ministry of transport and communications. The main responsibilities of this authority are controlling the telecom market, issuing frequency concessions and telephone numbers. The authority has a close relationship with the Norwegian Competition Authority and the Norwegian Consumer Council. There are some tasks or principal activities in NPT such as preparing regulations, product testing & approval, granting authorizations, supervising of telecommunications & postal services providers, radio frequency management, Control of telecommunications terminals on the market, number management, contingency planning and security, international collaboration and advising the ministry of transport and communications etc.

In 2017, Norway had world’s fastest mobile internet. By the end of 2017, Telenor’s telephone network had an average download speed of 58.6 megabits per second, while Telia’s telephones network had an average speed of 45.9 megabits per second. In 2017, Telenor had 2.984 million mobile subscriptions and 3722 employees and total revenue was NOK 25.926. In recent years, Telenor, Telia and Ice.net have invested billions of kroner in development of their 4G networks. Telia and Telenor Norway secure 900 megahertz spectrum. It is expected that regulators will make progress in 700 megahertz and 2.1 gigahertz licensing scheduled. Telenor is expecting 5G to serve some rural areas for broadband, with close it’s 2G and 3G networks by 2025. In the upcoming years, the combination of a future national broadband network along with 5G services and a highly competitive market will spur the overall telecoms sector on in Norway and it is estimated that revenues for the sector will increase substantially.

