Heterogeneous Network Market worth $25.34 Billion by 2020

The report “Heterogeneous Networks Market by Products (Small cells, DAS, C-RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi), by Services (Design & Consulting, RF Planning, Integration, Testing, Training), by Deployment (Greenfield, Brownfield) – Global Forecasts to 2020″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Heterogeneous Network market is $12.50 billion in 2015 and expected to reach $25.34 billion by 2020, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.19% over the period 2015-2020.

The heterogeneous networks research is a comprehensive study of the global market for heterogeneous networks. The report forecasts the revenues and trends for heterogeneous networks in the following sub-markets:

Heterogeneous Networks market, by products

• Small cells

• Distributed antenna systems (DAS)

• Cloud radio access networks (C-RAN)

• Carrier Wi-Fi

Heterogeneous Networks market, by services

• Design and consulting

• RF planning

• Integration

• Testing

• Training

Heterogeneous Networks market, by deployments

• Greenfield deployments

• Brownfield deployments

Heterogeneous Networks market, by verticals

• Consumer & residential

• Commercial & office buildings

• Utilities – energy, oil & gas

• Public safety & security

• Transportation & logistics

• Academia & education

• Travel & hospitality

Heterogeneous Networks market, by regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle east and Africa

• Latin America

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Geographic Analysis:

• Further breakdown of the North America region

• Further breakdown of the European region

• Further breakdown of the Asia Pacific region

• Further breakdown of the Middle East & Africa region

• Further breakdown of the Latin America region

Company Profiles:

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The operators and service providers are looking towards, a shift from homogeneous networks to heterogeneous networks. This shift includes the deployments of carrier Wi-Fi, macro cells, small cells and others. The heterogeneous networks support the service providers and operators to manage the extra demand of mobile data and ease the network traffic. The operator saves significant amount of cost with heterogeneous networks.

One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the inexorable demand for mobile broadband. The Heterogeneous Network market has also been witnessing the emergence of Wi-Fi-enabled small cells. However, the interference issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. The adoption of carrier Wi-Fi and small cells are rising impressively in the Global Telecom industry. The small cell base stations supporting Wi-Fi capabilities are expected to emerge in the small cell configuration. With the increasing need of offloading the cellular traffic onto an alternative network the Wi-Fi is making its way into the carrier domain.

The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Heterogeneous Network market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Driven by large-scale adoption and the omnipresence of Wi-Fi-enabled consumer electronic devices, the industry is expected to see the integration of Wi-Fi with the small cell base stations. Such devices have interfaces for the Wi-Fi and typical public telecom technologies at both the telecom network side and the end-user device. The unit shipment of Wi-Fi-enabled small cells is expected to grow during the forecast period.

According to the report, the Heterogeneous Networks market is driven by several factors, one of which is the unrelenting demand for mobile data applications. The steady increase in data traffic caused by smart devices plays a major role in driving the demand for carrier Wi-Fi equipment.

Browse 72 market data tables and 44 figures spread through 133 pages and in-depth TOC on " Heterogeneous Networks Market by Products (Small cells, DAS, C-RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi), by Services (Design & Consulting, RF Planning, Integration, Testing, Training), by Deployment (Greenfield, Brownfield) – Global Forecasts to 2020"

