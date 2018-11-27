Future Electronics Holds AEU ‘18 Awards Gala for Industry’s Best FAEs

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 27, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, held their annual FAE Awards Gala on November 9, 2018 at their corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The gala is an opportunity for Future Electronics to recognize and reward the best Field Application Engineers (FAEs) in the industry. It was part of the 2018 edition of the Advanced Engineering University (AEU), Future’s premier event for training the members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers.

Future’s full Advanced Engineering team for the Americas attended AEU ’18, along with the Advanced Engineering staff from Asia excepting China.

AEU ’18 contributed to Future’s Advanced Engineering Group becoming an even stronger representative and technical liaison for their suppliers’ most critical products. Over 60 suppliers and 150 FAEs participated in AEU ’18. To learn more about Future Electronics and to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###