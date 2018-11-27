Bollywood Latest News | Celebrity Gossips | Bollywood Trending | Bollywood Online

Abhishek Bachan to do Voice over of Bageera in Mowgli for daughter, Aradhya.

Abhishek Bachan in recent interviews says that for her daughter, he will do the dubbed Hindi version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Including such great voice cast, of Madhri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Kareena kapoor Khan. Abhshek to bring out Begheera in the Motion pictures Film live says that it was purely an emotional decision for him.

“When I told her that I am doing the voice back of bageera in her favorite story based movie ‘Mowgli’ she was really impressed and excited about this decision. Reader as she is, always busy with her books. Knowing this I’m looking forward to show her this movie,” he says. Happy about that the classics I have been grown up to like ‘The Jungle Book’ likely, even my seven-year old daughter is now a part of it.

Even after his first attempt of dubbing an animation film. Abhishek lay stress that it was a “creatively satisfying” process for him. Talking about his next upcoming with Anurag Basu, has finally wrapped up. Excitingly the actor who has supported the facial beard look for the past six years is now seen with clean-shaven. “I feel naked” says Junior Bachan.

