ANYTIME FITNESS OPENS TWO MORE GYMS IN NEW DELHI

~With 33 gyms in the city, Anytime Fitness reinstates its commitment to provide a 24*7 experience to customers in New Delhi~

New Delhi, 27th November, 2018: Anytime Fitness, a global co-ed fitness chain from the USA today announced the launch of two gyms in New Delhi. Both the gyms are opened in Kirti Nagar and Dwarka. Strategically located at Kirti Nagar industrial area and Dwarka sector- 7, the gyms provide facilities and work-outs according to international standards in an affordable price.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Vikas Jain, MD, Anytime Fitness stated, “since the launch of our first gym in New Delhi in 2013, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are humbled by the response we have received from our customers in New Delhi. We are committed towards delivering world-class gym experience to our members.”

The spread of both gyms opened in Kirti Nagar and Dwarka sector- 7 is 4760 sq ft and 5985 sq ft respectively. The interior of gyms are approved by it’s headquarter in the USA.

Anytime Fitness is not only the first gym chain in India which is open 24*7 but it also maintains hygiene inside the gym. Members are provided with fitness consultation along with customized training. Anytime Fitness gyms are equipped with those matches international benchmark. Keeping in regard the industry and increased interest of people in fitness and healthy living, Anytime Fitness has come up with new offerings- stylish & comfortable technology, innovation of varieties of gym equipment, hygiene and exercises at affordable price.

The idea of Anytime Fitness is not only to make money but for everyone to know the importance of physical exercise to lead a healthy life. With single Anytime Fitness membership, one can get access to all the gyms across India.