Xaxis Bolsters Asia-Pacific Leadership with Executive Promotions and New Hire

Mumbai 26 November 2018 – Xaxis, the Outcome Media Company and GroupM’s advanced programmatic arm, today announced the promotion of Atique Kazi to Vice President, Business Development, Xaxis Asia Pacific, and Bharat Khatri to Country Lead, Xaxis India, as well as appointing Daniel Henriksen as Head of Outcome Media Planning, Xaxis Asia.

As Vice President of Business Development, Kazi will be responsible for leading the regional business development team based in Singapore, driving Xaxis’ new growth pillars and scale plans across the region. He was previously Managing Director at Xaxis India for five years, successfully growing the India business and cementing its position as a Top 10 market for Xaxis globally.

Kazi will be succeeded by Bharat Khatri, who has been officially promoted to take on the role of Country Lead for Xaxis India. Khatri has more than 10 years’ experience as a strategic digital marketer, and has spent the last four and half years working relentlessly to grow Xaxis in India. He began his journey with Xaxis as an Engagement Manager, winning new accounts and delighting existing clients with his strategic and solutions-focused approach. In his previous role as National Director of India, Khatri led client development and oversaw operations and publisher partnerships to deliver best-in-class programmatic solutions for brands.

“Atique and Bharat have both been pivotal in the remarkable growth that we have experienced over the past few years. Their elevation is well-deserved, as they truly embody a strong resilience in client centricity and a constant focus on product innovation,” said Arshan Saha, President of Xaxis APAC.

Xaxis also welcomes Daniel Henrikson to the executive team in a newly-created role as Head of Outcome Media Planning. Henrikson brings with him eight years of programmatic experience spanning North America, Asia and Europe. He previously worked in programmatic and performance domains with the Omnicom Group.

In his role at Xaxis, Henrikson will be responsible for driving the craftsmanship, optimisation and science of achieving outcomes using biddable media channels, strategic data, demand- and supply-side platforms with the end goal of driving desired outcomes for clients.

“Global trends are indicating a clear need for marketing that can drive real world results that accrue to a business’s bottom line ,” added Saha. “As outcome-driven media becomes an increasing priority for marketers, we have responded by creating a focused role that can help clients to address growing media complexity and better understand the impact of our campaigns on their business results.

“With this newly-created Head of Outcome Media Planning position, we wanted to instate expertise like Daniel’s with specific accountability to orchestrate the teams towards sharpening our capabilities for outcome-driven strategy and execution.

“With the ever-growing need to evolve our offer in order to maintain a competitive edge and deliver true value to clients, we are confident that Atique, Bharat and Daniel will each uphold our core values in their new roles to drive Xaxis to even greater heights.”